Alex Edelman: What I learned from the “Just For Us” audience





For promotional purposes, I'm often asked to summarize Just For Us. Sometimes I get very technical and say it's a comedy-theater hybrid, or a one-man show about assimilation or something noble, but this What usually happens is that the interviewer stares at me until I give him what he wants. What is that :

Just For Us, if you want to know, is a show about a guy who attends a white nationalist meeting in Queens. What makes this catchy, presumably, is the fact that this guy (me, that's me) was raised an Orthodox Jew.

Finally, I found out. The resulting story, made for the stage with a few related comedic tangents, has traveled the English-speaking comedy world over the past six years, making a few fun stops on Broadway, Montreal, Australia before airing on HBO on April 6.

And what I love most about my corner of the pixel comedy landscape, my own booth now set up at the online streaming farmers market, is the tens of thousands of people who have come to see the comedy live; stopped and visited me and left their fingerprints on my counter. In the comet line behind the show, countless conversations took place in the lobby, at the bar, or in the middle of the sidewalk outside the venue. Anyone with the patience and wherewithal to ask a question has done so.

Not all conversations have been good or enlightening. There's a lot of watery compliments, or Jewish geography (in the five years I've attended Jewish summer camp, I seem to have literally ridden everyone's cousin). A nice man from Detroit complained that I offered no answers, only more questions. Fair. The questions directed at me mostly revolve around the white nationalists in the room that evening in 2018. Am I still in touch? I'm not. Would I do it again? Yes. Did any of them see the show? No idea. I thought I saw one in Union Square in 2022, but walking up to a stranger and asking: Hey, do I know you from a white nationalist meeting? seemed like a bad decision to me.

Due to the nature of live performance and the way we tell stories, some of these conversations, in addition to being a more explicit window into what people are responding to, have found their way into the show itself , which is wild. The show is different from that of six months, a year, six years ago. I didn't even introduce myself as Jewish in the original version. Proposing a living work, sensitive to the world around it, is a unique experience. It's kind of like if you were watching a movie and DiCaprio looked directly into the camera and said, People are really sad here when we hit the iceberg. Live theater! It's the best.

And in the post-show conversations that enlighten me the most, I find my tribe: people driven by curiosity or a unique approach to discourse. They're interested in the craft of telling a story, or they talk about a time when they connected with someone very different from themselves, or tell an anecdote about wandering into a room they didn't like. did not belong. After a concert in Wales, out of nowhere, a woman in her 60s told me she liked that I knew enough to listen in this room. When I told her that the views expressed at that white nationalist meeting were quite offensive, regressive, etc., she said, genuinely baffled: What does that have to do with listening?

I now see this existing desire to listen and be heard, to be seen and understood, in so many things. I see glimpses of it in our newspapers, in courtroom testimony, in Love is Blind.

I once read that there is nothing more romantic than being seen, and the average American is, in my opinion, looking for romance. I'm not naive enough to think we can be headed for a kumbaya moment that sees MAGA conservatives locked in a tear-soaked embrace with Joy Behar, but I'm encouraged by this desire for understanding, especially from of those who are different from us. I think that explains a lot of the resonance that Just For Us had.

A few weeks ago, after a show in Atlanta, someone asked me, expressed in anger at another's position on the current conflict in Gaza: what should be the limits of our empathy? I told them I don't know, but I think the more you can expand, the more you can deal with opposing perspectives, the more likely you are to achieve something productive. This is an answer that I don't know and that I would have given six years ago. I am reluctant about what I have learned from actors and solo show artists, it is very banal, but I can say what has changed for me. This is because I have found much more productivity when I can remove my own self-righteousness from my arguments. I discovered a surprising appetite for grace in the average person. And I found much more comfort in asking questions than in offering answers. Sorry, Detroit guy.

Alex Edelman is a comedian and writer based in New York. His first comedy special Alex Edelman: Just For Us premieres Saturday, April 6 on HBO and streaming on Max.

