Reform Britain has enjoyed strong approval ratings in opinion polls, with right-wing voters abandoning the Conservative Party.





Reform UK has hit a new poll high, smashing the Conservative Party's vote share as Rishi Sunak heads for a major election defeat.

A BMG Research poll for i found that 14% of voters, including almost a quarter of Brexit supporters, now support the right-wing party founded by Nigel Farage.

Surveys show the Conservatives are under pressure from multiple rivals at the same time and the public sees the party as increasingly divided amid persistent public infighting.

The reforms would close the Conservative vote gap

BMG found that if an election were held now, 43% of the public would support Labor and 25% would vote Conservative. Labour's 18-point margin is the highest the pollster has recorded since Mr Sunak became chancellor in October 2022.

Reform UK ranked third with 14%, followed by the Liberal Democrats (8%) and the Green Party (6%).

The poll found that more than one in five people who voted Tory in 2019 would now support Remain, while 24% of Leave voters would support the group led by Richard Tice.

Reform has failed to make much headway in the election despite showing increasingly strong numbers in the opinion polls, but the party is hoping for a strong performance in the Blackpool South by-election on May 2, the same day as local elections across England.

BMG's Robert Struthers said: Rishi Sunak is set to lead his party into local elections at a time that could not seem more difficult for the Conservatives from a national poll perspective.

His party's national support has fallen to its lowest level recorded during Rishi Sunak's leadership. This is similar to the slump Liz Truss went through, if not worse. A repeat at the election would give Labor a huge majority, potentially surpassing its 1997 record.

He added: The decline in support for the Conservatives since the 2019 general election is clear, with less than half of voters saying they would still vote the same way. This is not simply a matter of losing ground to traditional enemies such as Labor or the Lib Dems. The defection rate towards reform has helped to further reduce Conservative voter turnout, with one in five Conservatives in 2019 saying they would now support Richard Tice's party.

Mr Sunak's personal rating fell to -43, a net satisfaction level similar to Boris Johnson's just before his resignation. 18% say he is doing a good job and 62% disagree. Sir Keirs' rating is -6.

Two-thirds of voters think the Conservative Party is divided, while just 20% think it is united. On the other hand, 43% said the Labor Party was united, while 37% said they were opposed.

BMG Research interviewed a representative sample of 1,530 adults online from April 2-3. BMG is a member of the British Polling Council and adheres to its rules.

Sunak gets little credit for his inflation success.

Voters are twice as likely to support Rishi Sunak's anti-inflation policies than last year, but he has little confidence in opinion polls.

Of those questioned by BMG Research, 21% thought the Prime Minister's government had done a good job of managing inflation, while 55% disagreed.

When the same question was asked in June last year, only 11% supported Mr Sunak's approach. At the time, the consumer price inflation rate was 8.7%, but it has now fallen to 3.4%.

Despite growing support for the government's policies, only 26% say the Prime Minister is the best leader to manage inflation, while 29% prefer Sir Keir Starmer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/reform-uk-hits-polling-high-as-right-wing-voters-desert-conservatives-2993806 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos