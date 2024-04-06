The US labor market is in an ideal situation, economists say





Now hiring sign in the window of a supermarket in Queens, New York.

Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The U.S. labor market continues to grow without any signs of overheating, which is a good sign for workers and the U.S. economy, economists say.

As the market has calmed down from the frenetic pace of the “Great Resignation” era, employers are adding more jobs to their workforces, unemployment is near historic lows and workers' purchasing power (what we call “real” wage growth) is increasing steadily. said the economists.

The labor market has shown resilience despite economic challenges such as rising interest rates.

“This is still a very attractive job market, especially historically speaking, for workers,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

“Job growth remains strong and broad-based and real wage growth has been restored,” Pollak said. “I think it’s very, very good news.”

The labor market is in an ideal situation

Employers added 303,000 jobs to their payrolls in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. This is the largest monthly gain since January 2023.

Job growth in the first three months of 2024, 274,000, exceeds 2019's pre-pandemic average by more than 100,000 on average.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in March, from 3.9% in February. Unemployment is below 4%, a historic low for more than two years.

“This is an exceptionally long period of tight labor markets,” Pollak said.

These conditions push employers to offer “very attractive” offers to new recruits and proactively recruit potential candidates, she said.

The layoff rate is also near an all-time low in more than two years, with employers retaining their current workforce.

Additionally, more workers joined the labor force in March, increasing the participation rate at a time when job openings remain historically high. This dynamic suggests a healthy and sustainable balance between labor supply and demand, economists believe.

“The job market is settling into a sweet spot,” said Nick Bunker, director of North America economic research at job site Indeed.

He's moving forward and “there's also an open road ahead of him,” he said.

The job market is cooler but perhaps more desirable

Of course, the job market isn't as hot as it was in 2021 and 2022, after the U.S. economy woke up from a Covid-induced slumber.

At that time, workers were leaving their jobs at the fastest rate in history, a trend described as the Great Quit amid plentiful job opportunities and the relative ease of finding a better-paying job.

Workers saw “the red carpet unfold before them,” Pollak said.

More on personal finance: Immigration 'relieves pressure' on job market and economy. How to Spot and Overcome “Ghost” Jobs Workers are bitter about the job market, but that may not be justified.

But these conditions have helped fuel high inflation, which in 2022 reached its highest level in four decades. Rapidly rising prices of consumer goods meant that workers' rapidly growing wages could not keep pace with store prices.

As a result, the purchasing power of the average worker fell for two years.

Wage growth declined, to an annual rate of 4.1% in March, following a peak of 5.9% on average during the pandemic in March 2022. But inflation fell more than that, resulting in by an increase in household purchasing power since May 2023.

Real hourly wages, after accounting for inflation, increased by 1.1% in February 2024 compared to a year earlier.

Today's job market is, in many ways, more desirable than the unsustainable one of a few years ago, economists say.

Even though workers have lost some leverage, it remains “relatively easy” to find a job and workers now enjoy inflation-adjusted pay increases, Bunker said.

“There are certain aspects of the 2021 and 2022 job market that people want back, but people prefer certain aspects of the 2024 job market,” Bunker said.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs to their highest level in more than two decades to combat pandemic-era inflation. This has pushed interest rates on mortgages, credit cards and other consumer debt to sky-high levels.

Fed officials view slowing wage growth as a positive in the fight against inflation and could provide the comfort they need to begin reducing borrowing costs this year, Fed officials said. economists.

