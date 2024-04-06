Earthquake hits US east coast, shakes buildings in New York | US News





An earthquake struck the east coast of the United States on Friday, shaking buildings in New York.

Authorities reported an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Lebanon, New Jersey.

It struck shortly before 10:30 a.m. local time.

Image: The epicenter of the earthquake in New Jersey. Photo: United States Geological Survey

No initial damage was reported, the New York Fire Department confirmed.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center initially measured the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.5.

Image: An emergency alert of the 4.7 magnitude earthquake. Photo: Reuters

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said the earthquake was “felt throughout” the state, with the United States Geological Survey estimating that 42 million people may have experienced it.

Ms Hochul added: “My team is assessing the impacts and damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

She warned residents to be wary of any aftershocks – smaller earthquakes following the main one – and listed some safety tips, including avoiding any potentially damaged buildings, especially towers.

“If you hear movement or noises, leave your house,” Ms Hochul said, asking people to check their homes for signs of damage.

Airlines flying to New York could expect delays of up to 45 minutes, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Image: Manhattan after the earthquake that hit parts of New York City. Pic: Shutterstock Image: A seismograph showing the peak of the earthquake. Photo: AP

The agency added that air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore may be affected due to the incident, adding that operations are “resuming as quickly as possible.”

New Jersey Transit Rail has alerted passengers of delays of up to 20 minutes while inspecting a bridge.

Residents reported the quake in the city, including prominent American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who said the quake “lasted 20 seconds” in a post on X.

Read more: Elephant kills American tourist on safari How 77,000 live salmon were lucky to escape after spilling from a truck

At the United Nations headquarters in New York, tremors interrupted the US head of Save The Children, Janti Soeripto, as she briefed an emergency session of the Security Council on the threat of famine in Gaza and Israeli airstrikes who killed aid workers there.

Charita Walcott, a resident of New York's Bronx neighborhood, said the earthquake sounded like “a violent rumbling sound,” adding, “It was kind of like being in a drum circle, that vibration.”

Earthquakes that strike the northeastern United States are rare, although the New York city of Buffalo experienced a magnitude 3.8 tremor last February, the strongest recorded in the region in 40 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/earthquake-hits-us-east-coast-shaking-buildings-in-new-york-13108499

