Flights canceled due to Storm Kathleen's 70mph winds as UK expected to record hottest day of the year | uk news





Storm Kathleen brought gusty winds and rain, causing the cancellation of dozens of flights.

Around 70 flights taking off or landing before midday have already been cancelled, including all Aer Lingus services at Belfast City Airport.

Storms pushing in from the Atlantic are expected to bring gusts of up to 70mph to Northern Ireland and western England, while temperatures in the east could rise to 22C (72F), the highest temperature so far this year.

Image: Storm Kathleen hits Poolbeg Lighthouse in Dublin on Saturday morning. Photo: Colin Haverty Photography

Heavy rain is expected to fall overnight and into Saturday morning, with the possibility of large waves hitting some areas of the coastline.

Image: Waves crash on the coast of Newcastle, County Down, during Storm Kathleen. Photo: Patrick Corrigan

A yellow weather warning for winds is in place until 10pm and covers Cornwall, most of Wales, parts of Lancashire and Cumbria, central Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Image: Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

As of Friday evening, the Environment Agency had issued 15 flood warnings in areas expected to flood, and 124 flood warnings in England.

There are also 43 red warnings in place for the River Thames' turbulent waters, with boaters advised not to travel through London's waterways.

Image: Storm Kathleen hits Whitehead, County Antrim. Photo: Bill Giller

National Resources Wales has issued four flood warnings for areas north and west of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

The Met Office's shipping forecast has 20 gale warnings for waters including Viking, Plymouth, Biscay, Sole and Lundy.

Image: Photo: Environment Agency Image: Photo: National Resources Wales

Storm Kathleen is expected to bring winds of between 50mph and 60mph, with gusts of up to 70mph in some coastal areas of the Irish Sea, the Met Office said in a weather warning.

It warned there was a risk of large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and private land, causing “injury and risk to life”.

1:33 Storm Kathleen 'A Tale of Two Parts'

Road, rail and ferry services may also be affected, with journey times lengthening and cancellations possible.

There may be power outages or cell phone coverage may be affected.

hottest day of the year

Although winds are strong across the UK, Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said temperatures in East Anglia were likely to reach up to 22C (72F). This will make Saturday the hottest day of the year.

She explained that Storm Kathleen is “the reason we are seeing warmer temperatures because the storm's location in the west of England is bringing southerly winds across the UK”.

Mr Glaisher added: “Despite the above-average temperatures, it will get a little colder further west, where the strongest winds are blowing.”

Image: Waves crashing over Dover, Kent during Storm Ciaran in November 2023. File photo: PA

The highest temperature so far this year was 19.9C (68F) recorded in late January at Achfary in north-west Scotland.

According to Met Office forecasts, London will experience 20C (68F) by noon, ahead of Nice in France and Portugal's capital Lisbon, which are expected to reach 18C and 17C respectively.

Storm Kathleen was named by Met Eireann, Ireland's national forecaster. Met Eireann has issued its own warning across the country and urged the public to be “vigilant”.

An amber alert is in place for Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo, meaning “very difficult travel conditions” and the potential for downed trees, power outages and coastal flooding.

