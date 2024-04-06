Dozens of UK flights canceled as Storm Kathleen is expected to bring winds of up to 70mph | uk weather





Dozens of UK flights have been canceled as Storm Kathleen brought winds of up to 70mph and was expected to be the hottest day of the year.

Around 70 flights departing and landing at UK airports before midday on Saturday were canceled as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for winds.

The warning applies to parts of north-west and south-west England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales from 8am to 10pm.

An additional yellow warning for winds has been issued for north-west Scotland between 9am and 3pm on Sunday, with gusts of up to 70mph expected again, according to the Met Office.

Meanwhile, thousands of customers in Ireland remain without electricity.

An Orange Wind Warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford comes into effect at 7am and will lift at 2pm, while another Orange Wind Warning is in place for Galway and Mayo until 6pm. A yellow wind advisory has been issued nationwide until 8 p.m.

Outages reported Saturday morning were concentrated in the southern and western regions.

Forecasters Met ireann warned that gale force southerly winds would make travel difficult, bring down trees, cause power outages and risk flooding in coastal areas.

The Met Office in Northern Ireland has issued a wind warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from 8am. It will remain in effect until 10 p.m.

Gale to gust southerly winds are expected to gust for some time along the Down and Antrim coasts, with blustery showers expected in parts of the region, the warning said.

Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible in some exposed and coastal areas.

Temperatures in East Anglia on Saturday could reach 22C as warm air moves in from the continent.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “The storm's location in the west of England is bringing southerly winds across the UK, which is why temperatures are getting warmer.”

This will result in warmer temperatures on the continent, with temperatures likely to reach 22C.

The highest temperature so far this year was 19.9C, recorded in late January at Achfary in north-west Scotland.

Glaisyer said: You will see above average temperatures almost everywhere. Temperatures in the west of England are likely to be 15-16C.

However, the further west the strongest winds are in the yellow warning area, it will be a bit colder despite temperatures being above average.

Forecasters said winds would remain strong until Sunday, especially in northern Scotland.

There will still be showers around, but there will be some sunshine between the showers, Glaisyer said. In general, we remain anxious throughout the next week.

There is another area of ​​low pressure moving towards the UK from Monday to Tuesday. This is likely to bring heavy rain to most of the UK, especially the west.

Storm Kathleen, named by Ireland's weather service Met Eireann, is the 11th named storm in eight months.

This is the second time the letter K has appeared in the alphabet during the UK storm season.

