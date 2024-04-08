Ursa Major to build prototype rocket engine for US Navy





The Navy has awarded propulsion company Ursa Major a contract to prototype and test a solid-state rocket engine for the services' standard missile program.

As part of the Naval Energetics Systems and Technologies program, the Denver-based company will develop a new design for the Navys Mk 104 rocket engine and use its custom additive manufacturing approach to build a prototype.

The Mk 104 supports the Navy's standard range of missiles, which provide a range of surface-to-air defenses, ballistic missile defense and anti-aircraft, land and sea capabilities. Notably, the SM-6 can intercept hypersonic weapons, which fly and maneuver at speeds of Mach 5 or higher.

Although the Mk 104 is a high-performance engine, existing models are difficult to manufacture, Ursa Major said in an April 8 statement. Using the company's industry-leading Lynx production process for SRMs, Ursa Major will leverage additive manufacturing to design a high-performance engine designed for manufacturability and reliability.

The company declined to provide the exact value of the contract, but told C4ISRNET it was worth single-digit millions.

Ursa Major unveiled its Lynx additive manufacturing approach last November. The process uses tools such as 3D printing to quickly build solid-state rocket motor cases as well as subcomponents for other systems.

Solid rocket motors, or SRMs, are in high demand, but production is limited to a handful of suppliers. Ursa Major wants to help revive this industrial base through its streamlined and rapid production process.

CEO Joe Laurienti told reporters at a press briefing last month that the company's production line was very busy, adding that it was building at least one solid rocket engine per day. The company is increasing its investment in manufacturing infrastructure to hopefully increase that production rate.

Asked about the trend of major defense companies purchasing SRM producers in order to consolidate supply, Laurienti said he does not believe further consolidation is the answer to market demand.

If all major players, as well as new entrants, supplied solid rocket engines today, we would not fill the United States' gaps, he said. This is largely due to the lack of flexibility in manufacturing solid rocket motors. Building a javelin is extremely different from building a [Precision Strike Missile]which is extremely different from building a [Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems]. Our mission is to make these elements much more similar and common on the manufacturing side.

