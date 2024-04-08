Yellen says US plans to emphasize need for China to change policies





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that future talks between the United States and China would focus on the need for Beijing to change its industrial and economic policies, as she completed the fourth and final full day of his trip to China on April 8. .

Pedro Pardo | Afp | Getty Images

BEIJING US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that future talks between the United States and China would focus on the need for Beijing to change its industrial and economic policies.

“We intend to highlight the need for policy change during these discussions, building on the more than two hours I spent on this topic with the Deputy Prime Minister last week,” she said in a speech prepared for a news conference Monday, as she wrapped up the fourth session. and last full day of his trip to China.

She arrived in Guangzhou on Thursday and is expected to leave Beijing on Tuesday.

Yellen said her conversations with Chinese officials during the trip focused on Beijing's plans for its economy, but she did not elaborate. Yellen also declined to share what tools the United States could use to prevent Chinese industrial policy from leading to the loss of American jobs.

She noted that conversations between the United States and China would continue later this month at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington, DC.

China's industrial overcapacity, or excess production of goods that are lower than its global competitors in terms of price, has increasingly become a subject of international concern. Other countries claim that this production is often heavily subsidized.

However, instead of global trade, Beijing's oversupply concerns tend to focus on deflationary aspects, adverse effects on the health of the banking sector and budgetary strains of local governments, Yue Su said, senior economist for China at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

“We expect further anti-subsidy and anti-dumping investigations into China's manufacturing sector to take place during the remainder of the year, particularly as inflation becomes less of a concern for many developed economies,” Su said. “These investigations could extend to overseas Chinese factories, including those in ASEAN countries.”

A call to stimulate domestic demand

Asked about potential solutions, Yellen highlighted how China could boost domestic demand over supply by adding support for retirement or children's education.

The high cost of living, including housing and health care, has encouraged many Chinese to save rather than spend.

Yellen acknowledged that efforts to reduce industrial overcapacity or increase domestic demand would not be resolved quickly.

“This is an issue that we have been discussing for over a decade in China,” she told reporters.

Chinese consumer demand has not rebounded from the pandemic as quickly as many analysts had expected. Unlike the governments of the United States and Hong Kong, Beijing has not issued stimulus checks, but has instead focused on reducing taxes and levies on businesses.

National Security Talks

China has also sought to strengthen its technological capabilities in the face of increasing U.S. restrictions on how Chinese companies can access such technology.

Washington and Beijing are increasingly citing national security as a reason for new measures.

Yellen said Monday that the two sides have exchanged information on the use of economic tools in national security and should continue to do so. “We are committed to not having any surprises,” she said.

During her trip, Yellen met with senior Chinese officials, including Premier Li Qiang in Beijing and Vice Premier He Lifeng in Guangzhou.

“Over the past year, we have placed our bilateral relationship on a more stable footing,” Yellen said in a prepared speech for her meeting with Li on Sunday.

“This doesn’t mean ignoring our differences or avoiding difficult conversations,” she said. “It means understanding that we can only progress if we communicate directly and openly with each other.”

In a statement from China, Li said Beijing hoped the United States would uphold market economy norms and avoid politicizing trade issues. He said the development of China's new energy industry would make an important contribution to global carbon neutrality efforts.

The United States and China agreed to “intensive exchanges on balanced growth of the domestic and global economies,” according to a Treasury statement released following Yellen's meetings with Vice Premier He.

The two countries also agreed to “launch joint cooperation and exchange between the Treasury and the People's Bank of China on anti-money laundering to expand cooperation against illicit finance and financial crime”, indicates the press release.

The Chinese side did not explicitly mention such agreements, but said both sides planned to maintain communication. Beijing also “expressed serious concerns” over US trade restrictions.

The Chinese statement called the talks “constructive” and noted discussions on “balanced economic growth,” “financial stability” and “anti-money laundering.” This is according to a translation from CNBC.

The US Treasury Secretary also met with Finance Minister Lan Fo'an, the mayors of Beijing and Guangzhou, representatives of US businesses and professors and students from Peking University during his visit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/08/yellen-says-us-plans-to-underscore-need-for-china-to-shift-policy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos