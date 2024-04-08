Meghan Markle's possibility of returning to Britain ruled out: 'No more of her'





A British royal historian has ruled out the possibility of Meghan Markle returning to the UK in an exclusive interview with GB News.

Prince Harry, 39, is likely to return to London next month to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex founded the Games as an international multi-sport event, first held in 2014, for wounded, wounded and sick soldiers.

St Paul's Cathedral confirmed to GB News that a service would be held for the Invictus Games in May, but did not confirm whether Harry, 39, or Meghan, 42, would attend.

Harry and Meghan moved to the United States in 2020.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig has expressed doubts about the Duchess of Sussex returning to the UK.

“I don’t think Meghan will be visiting the UK anytime soon,” she told GB News in an exclusive interview.

“I think she’s done with it, unless there’s something major happening like a funeral. But Harry and Meghan’s life is in America.”

The duchess continues to enjoy some patronage despite stepping down from royal duties four years ago.

The Duke of Sussex speaking at the opening ceremony of last year's Invictus Games

The mother-of-two appeared via video link at their engagement ceremony in London earlier this year.

Meghan virtually opened a new wing at the Mayhew Animal Home in honor of her late friend Oli Juste.

Commenting on this involvement, Koenig said: I thought it was pretty interesting.

“I think she did it because she was friends with that guy.

Meghan and Harry could return to the UK next month

“She is no longer a Mayhew supporter and resigned in April 2022.

“So I think it just comes from friendship. I don’t think it’s an everyday thing.

“I know she is still involved with Smart Works. She is still a supporter of Smart Works and continues to be active in the UK.”

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their current royal duties in 2020 and settled in the United States after a brief stay in Canada.

The Invictus Games service will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral.

Their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, are being raised in Montecito, California.

The last time the family of four visited the UK together was in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry has made several solo appearances in various court cases against the British media.

The duke also took a brief trip to London following the news that his father, King Charles, had been diagnosed with cancer.

