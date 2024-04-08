A series of deaths among Indian students in the United States raises alarm throughout the community





An Indian student has died in Cleveland, Ohio — the latest in a string of deaths among visiting students from the country and in the Indian-American community this year.

The death of Uma Satya Sai Gadde was reported by the Indian Consulate in New York on Friday.

In a statement posted on X/Twitter, the consulate wrote: Deeply saddened by the unfortunate passing of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio.

The consulate said it had contacted Mr Gaddes' family in India and that police were investigating. The Independent has contacted Cleveland police for comment.

All possible assistance is being extended, including to transport the mortal remains of Mr. Uma Gaddes to India at the earliest, the consulate added.

Classical dancer Amarnath Ghosh, 34, was shot and killed in St Louis, Missouri, in February (Washington University in St Louis)

The student is the latest suspicious death this year in the Indian community, with the death toll estimated at between six and ten people.

Some Indian students have linked the deaths to increased threats and discrimination. The Indian embassy held virtual sessions for students on wellness and how to stay connected with the diaspora in February, meetings that took on new meaning after the deaths, according to NDTV. Students from 90 universities participated in the session led by Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan and attended by the consuls general of Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.

The Independent has contacted the Indian Embassy in Washington DC and the US State Department for comment.

There are approximately 4.4 million Indian-Americans and 268,923 Indian students came to the United States for the 2022-2023 academic year. Several thousand more people come to the United States from India on work visas.

In March, classical dancer Amarnath Ghosh, 34, was shot and killed in St Louis, Missouri. The homicide investigation by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is ongoing.

IT manager Vivek Taneja, 41, of Alexandria, Virginia, died from his injuries days after being struck in the head outside a restaurant on February 2, according to the Washington DC Metropolitan Police. Charges are being filed against an unidentified suspect.

At least four other Indian students died in the United States in the first months of this year.

Vivek Saini, 25, was killed at a convenience store in Georgia where he worked after allegedly refusing to give free food to a homeless man, NDTV reported.

Shreya Reddy Beniger, 19, who was studying at the Lindner School of Business in Ohio, was found dead in February. A police investigation is underway. At this stage, no criminal act is suspected, wrote the Indian consulate in New York on February 1 on X.

Student Neel Acharya, 19, was found dead on the Purdue University campus on January 28 in West Lafayette, Illinois. The coroner found the cause of death to be asphyxia, with cold exposure and ethanol intoxication, according to WTHR.

Indian-American student Akul Dhawan, 18, was found dead at the University of Illinois UrbanaChampaign after going missing on January 20. He died of hypothermia, the Champaign County coroner said.

Indian student Jaswant Singh told India.com that over the past two years in the United States, racism against Indians has increased.

Somehow there is a lot of prejudice against Indians, because… the local people here think that we are taking their jobs and sometimes they don't like our culture, and the students face to a lot of stress, he said.

A close friend of mine can't talk to his parents because he's afraid to tell them about the ordeal he's facing here right now. So the situation is quite bad for Indian international students here, he added.

