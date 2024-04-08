Money Blog: Restaurant chains ditch tips – on the verge of new law requiring employees to earn 100% | uk news





Written by Bhvishya Patel, Money Team

We all know statistics. Almost half (42%) of all marriages in the UK end in divorce.

But unless you've been through it, you'll be surprised how much it costs to get divorced.

It depends on where you live and how you divorce, but according to MoneyHelper, couples can expect between 1,300 and 2,600 for an uncontested divorce, and between 10,000 and 30,000 for a contested divorce (i.e. divorced). A settlement is reached and the case goes to court.

As the case continues, costs can become even higher.

Backlogs in family courts mean a quick resolution is nearly impossible. According to Department of Justice statistics, the average divorce takes more than a year to complete.

So what do you need to know?

This table shows some of the key costs to consider in a divorce.

Can you do it for less?

Even though the introduction of no-fault divorce has made the process much simpler, some lawyers still use it, says Desmond O'Donnell, a partner in the family team at law firm Thomson Snell & Passmore.

“I tell my clients that you can file for divorce without a lawyer. The court fee is 593. There are other lawyers who say, 'I'll do it for you,' because they can charge the client. Then the cost is 600. It goes up to ~800.”

Desmond O'Donnell

He said it was better to resolve the separation out of court because taking the case to court was “costly.”

“There are law firms that see it as a business rather than what’s best for their clients,” he says.

“I often advise my clients to go to court because there is no money in resolving the case quickly.”

He recommends looking at other methods such as mediation, collaborative law, mediation and “one pair, one lawyer” processes to avoid the “mercy of the court.”

Fewer lawyer routes

Through mediation, where a couple resolves their issues with a mediator, issues can be resolved “within a matter of hours” with “no emails back and forth” between lawyers, Mr O'Donnell says.

Another way to handle a separation is through mediation. This is a private system in which spouses select an arbitrator who will hear their case in their own chambers.

“There will be a judge who will have time to give your case the attention it needs, and it will be cheaper because there will be less correspondence because it will be much faster,” O’Donnell said.

‘Cooperative’ lawyer

He also notes collaborative law, which brings together specially trained lawyers for roundtable discussions on the interests of families.

“Because more realism is introduced and we are less willing to bluff each other, we often reach agreements on things outside the traditional court system faster and cheaper than the traditional system,” he says.

Do you share a lawyer?

Choosing a “couple, one lawyer” where lawyers represent both spouses can cost between 3,000 and 4,000 plus VAT, “so it’s a lot cheaper,” O’Donnell says.

However, this only works if the couple is on friendly terms.

Finances are not classified in divorce

A common misconception is that divorce and finances are handled in the same process. Not so, says Zoe Rose, a senior associate at Hedges Law.

“I often tell my clients that they won’t need a lawyer to help them file for divorce, because if they can shop online, they can file relevant online applications directly with the court.”

joey rose

But she says discussing finances and children means people “should spend some money to get proper legal advice.”

“Come to me to do some simple paperwork and get strategic data about what happens to your assets, what happens to your children, and what that looks like,” she says.

How you communicate with your lawyer is important

According to Mr. Rose, how people communicate with their lawyers is important in keeping costs down.

“If you send two emails to a lawyer and then automatically ring the bell, the lawyer won’t have time to look at your emails and won’t be able to give you the nuanced advice you want,” she says.

“On the other hand, you will get much better results if you send out a few emails and reserve a spot later.”

Ms. Lowering Fees Here are some other tips from Rose:

Consult a lawyer only for legal advice where you will be billed for the time spent with the lawyer. Don't ask the same question more than once. If you want to keep ongoing correspondence to a minimum and just ask if an email has been received, the attorney's assistant is the best person to answer this question.

'A train wreck prompted me to start an amicable divorce service.'

In the process of writing this article, we met Kate Daly, relationship counselor and co-founder of Amicable.

The company first offers a free 15-minute advisory consultation and then helps couples decide how to divide their money and assets or prepare for children.

Once a financial settlement is reached, it is drafted into a consent order and sent to the court for a judge to review.

The theory is that an amicable divorce is possible without the need for a lawyer.

“I came up with the idea for this business after a terrible train-wreck divorce. It was absolutely terrible,” she says.

“It cost a fortune and caused untold emotional damage. It's still happening to my family today. A horrible divorce is a gift that keeps on giving. It just follows you through all the events of life.

“As I went through my experience, I thought, ‘What did I do wrong to create this horrible situation where we both spent so much money and ended up in such a bad situation?’”

Most couples can get a simple divorce without the finances to sort out on their own, she says, but making a consent order is “more tricky” and “definitely worth getting legal advice at that point”.

“We're on a mission to change the way society thinks about relationships ending and get to a point where we can say love can end and it doesn't have to be a fight or a failure,” she says.

