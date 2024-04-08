USWNT vs. Canada: History and Match Preview – Five Things to Know | 2024 SheBelieves Cup Final





After a 2-1 victory over Japan in front of a record crowd in the semifinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the United States women's national team now prepares to face longtime rival Canada, the April 9 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. in the championship match of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup, presented by Visa. The championship match begins at 7 p.m. ET (TBS, Universo, Max and Peacock) and will be preceded by the third place match between Japan and Brazil at 4 p.m. ET (TBS, Universo, Max and Peacock).

Prepare for Tuesday's SheBelieves Cup title match with five things to know about the United States vs. Canada. CANADA WINS BRAZIL ON PENALTIES Canada advanced to Tuesday's final after beating Brazil 4-2 on penalties in the second semifinal Saturday in Atlanta. The teams drew 1-1 in regulation before the match went straight to penalties.

Brazil were on the front foot for much of the afternoon and took the lead on a penalty from defender Tarcine in the 22nd minute, but Canada fought back and equalized on a headed free kick. center back Vanessa Gilles in the 77th to send the match on. to the decisive shootout.

In the penalty shootout, defender Ashley Lawrence missed her first try for Canada, but goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan denied Brazilian legend Marta's subsequent attempt to keep the teams level. Canada converted its next four attempts and Antonia, Brazil's third penalty taker, placed her attempt wide left and Julia Grosso converted to lead Canada to victory.

After finishing fourth at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup and third in 2021, Canada has already earned its best-ever finish at the SheBelieves Cup. SERIES HISTORY: USA vs. CANADA Tuesday's match in Columbus will be the 66th meeting of all time between the United States and Canada and their second meeting in the space of 35 days. The teams faced off in a wet, wild and epic semifinal on March 6 at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup in San Diego.

The teams battled in extreme conditions and on a soggy field before the United States won 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation and overtime. Jaedyn Shaw gave the United States the lead in the 20th minute, but Canada equalized in the 82nd on a Jordyn Huitema header to send the match into overtime. The United States regained the lead in the 99th minute with a goal from Sophia Smith, but a VAR review in the final minutes of overtime awarded Canada a penalty and Adriana Leon converted her attempt for the Canadians. In the penalty shootout, Alyssa Naeher made three important saves and converted her own penalty attempt to send the United States to the championship match, where the Americans defeated Brazil, 1-0, to win the first crown of the the Concacaf W Gold Cup.

The series between the United States and Canada dates back to 1986, when the USWNT was in its second year of existence. The most common opponent in USWNT history, the USWNT has more wins (53) and more goals (186) against Canada than any other opponent in program history. The United States leads the all-time series 53W-8D-4L and has won six of the last eight meetings between the teams, including the two previous meetings between the teams at the SheBelieves Cup. In 2021, the United States topped Canada 1-0 in Orlando, Florida, thanks to a solo strike from Rose Lavelle. Two years later, the teams met again in Orlando and the United States was victorious again, this time thanks to a double from Mallory Swanson.

INSIDE THE ROSTER Canada's SheBelieves Cup roster includes 18 of the 23 players from the Gold Cup roster, with goalkeeper Anna Karpenko, midfielders Emma Regan and Desiree Scott and forwards Clarissa Larisey and Janine Beckie the new additions.

Scott, who plays for the Kansas City Current in the NWSL, is the most capped player on this Canadian team with 185 international caps.

Five other players, Kadeisha Buchana, Lawrence, Jessie Fleming, Leon and Beckie, have more than 100 caps for Canada, while defender Shelina Zadorsky currently has 99 caps and could earn her 100th if she were to play against the United States .

Leon, who won the Golden Boot as the 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup W top scorer with six goals in five matches, is the top scorer on Canada's roster with 37 international goals. Beckie, who returns to international action after being out for much of 2023 with an ACL injury, has 36 goals for Canada, followed by Huitema with 21.

Ten of the 23 players on Canada's roster are competing in the United States, including three collegiate players Simi Awujo at USC and Jade Rose and Karpenko at Harvard and seven in the NWSL. Of the 13 players remaining on the roster, seven play in England, two in Italy and one each in France, Sweden, Denmark and Portugal. CANADA WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER BY POSITION Goalkeepers (3): 1-Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave FC, USA), 18-Sabrina D'Angelo (Arsenal FC, ENG), 22-Anna Karpenko (Harvard University, USA)Defenders (6): 3-Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea FC, ENG), 4-Shelina Zadorsky (West Ham FC, ENG), 10-Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea FC, ENG), 12-Jade Rose (Harvard University , USA), 14-Vanessa Gilles (Olympique Lyon, FRA), 21-Gabby Carle (Washington Spirit, USA) Midfielder (5): 5-Emma Regan (HB Kge, DEN), 7-Julia Grosso (Juventus FC , ITA), 11-Desiree Scott (Kansas City Current, USA), 13-Simi Awujo (University of Southern California, USA), 17 -Jessie Fleming (Portland Thorns FC, USA)Forwards (9): 2-Clarissa Larisey (BK Hcken, SWE), 6-Deanne Rose (Leicester City WFC, ENG), 8-Marie-Yasmine Alidou (SL Benfica, POR), 9-Jordyn Huitema (Seattle Reign FC, United States), 15-Evelyne Viens (AS Roma, ITA), 16-Janine Beckie (Portland Thorns FC, USA), 19-Adriana Leon (Aston Villa FC, ENG), 20- Cloe Laccase (Arsenal FC, ENG), 23- Bianca St. Georges (North Carolina Courage, USA)

VISA SHEBELIEVES CUP MVP SPOTLIGHT: KAILEN SHERIDAN For the fifth consecutive year, Visa, title sponsor of the SheBelieves Cup, will award the MVP trophy to the tournament's most outstanding player. While the previous four winners were midfielders or forwards, Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan prevailed in the penalty shootout after Brazil to put herself in contention for this year's MVP award.

Sheridan, who plays in the NWSL for San Diego Wave FC alongside Americans Alex Morgan, Jaedyn Shaw, Naomi Girma and Abby Dahlkemper, recorded five saves Saturday against Brazil and denied Martas' attempt to open the penalty shootout , diving low and to his left. .

Sheridan has 48 caps for Canada and was part of the gold medal-winning Canadian team at the delayed Tokyo Olympics. PATH TO PARIS Reigning gold medalist, Canada qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics in September 2023. After losing to the United States, 1-0, in the final of the W Concacaf 2022, Canada secured the second and final Concacaf berth in Paris by beating Jamaica 4-1 on aggregate in a home-and-away qualifier last fall. Bouncing back from a disappointing performance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Canada beat Jamaica 2-0 in the opening match in Kingston, then officially punched their ticket with a 2-1 victory in Toronto.

The 2024 Games will mark Canada's fifth Olympic appearance ever, qualifying for every Summer Games since 2008. After losing to the United States in the quarterfinals in 2008 in Beijing, Canada won back-to-back bronze medals in London. (2012) and Rio (2016) and won her first Olympic gold medal, beating Sweden 3-2 on penalties in the final of the delayed Tokyo 2021 Olympics after a 1-1 result thanks to regulation.

At the 2024 Olympic Games, Canada has been placed in Group A where they will face New Zealand in the opening match in Saint-Etienne on July 25. Canada will face hosts France on July 28 in the second match of the group stage, also in Saint-Etienne. before traveling to Nice to close out the group match against Colombia on July 31.

