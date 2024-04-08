Where and when to see the total solar eclipse in each US state





Start times of the partial phase of the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com

A total solar eclipse is coming to the United States, but not everyone is invited. On Monday, April 8, the Moon will be close enough to Earth that it will appear only slightly larger than the Sun as it passes through its disk, casting a shadow that will move across the planet at about 1,500 mph.

About 90% of the U.S. population will see only a partial solar eclipse on April 8, and only those in a narrow 185-mile-wide path of totality are expected to experience sudden daytime darkness for a few minutes and have a brief opportunity to contemplate. to the naked eye the crown of the sun.

It's a must-see experience, but you have to put yourself in the path of totality to see it (and stay away from the worst pathside viewing spots).

Here are the 13 U.S. states significantly affected by the path of totality, which includes 32 million residents and several major cities, along with the eclipse viewing times, in the order in which the moon's shadow will move from southwest to northeast across the country:

Local time and maximum duration of totality: 1:27 p.m.-1:49 p.m. CDT, 4 minutes 26 seconds

Key locations on the way: Austin, San Antonio (northwest suburbs only), Dallas and Waco.

2. Oklahoma

Local time and maximum duration of totality: 1:44 p.m.-1:51 p.m. CDT, 4 minutes 21 seconds

Key locations along the way: Broken Bow, Idabel, Hugo and Antlers.

Local time and maximum duration of totality: 1:45 p.m.-2:00 p.m. CDT, 4 minutes 19 seconds

Key Trail Locations: Texarkana, Hot Springs, Little Rock and Russellville.

4.Missouri

Local time and maximum duration of totality: 1:53 p.m.-2:02 p.m. CDT, 4 minutes 12 seconds

Key trail locations: Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Perryville.

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com 5. Kentucky

Local time and maximum duration of totality: 1:58 p.m.-2:01 p.m. CDT, 3 minutes 16 seconds

Key locations along the way: Paducah.

6.Illinois

Local time and maximum duration of totality: 1:58 p.m.-2:06 p.m. CDT, 4 minutes 9 seconds

Key locations along the path (and links to eclipse websites): Carbondale.

Local time and maximum duration of totality: 3:01 p.m.-3:12 p.m. EDT, 4 minutes 5 seconds

Key locations along the route: Vincennes, Indianapolis, Bloomington, Muncie, Richmond and Wayne County and Terre Haute.

Local time and maximum duration of totality: 3:08 p.m.-3:19 p.m. EDT, 3 minutes 59 seconds

Key locations along the route: Dayton, Toledo, Cleveland, Bowling Green and Akron.

9. Pennsylvania

Local time and maximum duration of totality: 3:15 p.m.-3:20 p.m. EDT, 3 minutes 44 seconds

Key Trail Locations: Erie, Erie Bluffs State Park, Lake Erie.

Local time and maximum duration of totality: 3:16 p.m.-3:29 p.m. CDT, 3 minutes 42 seconds

Key locations along the route: Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Rochester, Syracuse and Plattsburgh.

11. Vermont

Local time and maximum duration of totality: 3:25 p.m.-3:31 p.m. CDT, 3 minutes 33 seconds

Key locations along the route: Burlington, Montpellier, St Albans City, Williston, Newport and St Johnsbury.

Local time and maximum duration of totality: 3:28 p.m.-3:31 p.m. CDT, 3 minutes 29 seconds

Key places along the way: Colebrook.

13. Maine

Local time and maximum duration of totality: 3:28 p.m.-3:35 p.m. CDT, 3 minutes 27 seconds

Key locations along the way: Jackman and Houlton.

For the latest news on all aspects of the April 8 total solar eclipse in North America, check out my main feed for new articles every day.

I wish you clear skies and wide eyes.

