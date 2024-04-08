David Axelrod slams Biden's attempts to tout a strong US economy: 'It drives me crazy when he does that'





Former Obama adviser David Axelrod criticized President Biden's economic strategies, revealing it drove him crazy when the president tried to “tout the miracle” of his economy while Americans struggled to afford to do their shopping and much more.

During an appearance on Bill Kristol's podcast, Axelrod said the president's strategy wasn't going to work.

“I wouldn't go around touting Biden's economic miracle. It drives me crazy when he does that,” Axelrod said.

Axelrod highlighted Biden's Easter interview with Al Roker, arguing that touting “the strongest economy in the world” was not a good strategy.

David Axelrod criticizes President Biden's economic strategy in interview with Bill Kristol. (AP Photo/Getty Images)

“Instead of sort of doing what you would expect Joe Biden to do, because he's an empathetic person who grew up in a working class environment and identifies with concern, he said: You know, I would tell them that we have the strongest economy in the world and, you know, were… and he continues to do that. It's not a good strategy,” Axelrod said .

Axelrod said Biden should side with workers.

“The right strategy is to say: Look, we've made a lot of progress since the day I walked in the door as a country and I'm proud of our country for fighting this pandemic and getting it back to where we got so many jobs. But the fact is, the way people are experiencing this economy is the same way I experienced growing up in Scranton, Pennsylvania. How much did you pay for groceries ?How do you pay for gas, rent? And it all continues to be, “I have a problem and I'm fighting this fight. So I think he needs to side with the workers in their economic struggle here,” Axelrod said.

Axelrod suggested the president consider whether it was “wise” for him to remain in the presidential race, as Biden trailed former President Trump in several hypothetical election matchups, including in several states important hinges.

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Pullman Yards March 9, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Axelrod told Kristol that working-class voters would decide the election and the president needed to find a way to be on their side.

“Ultimately, be more like Joe from Scranton and less like President Biden from Washington,” he said. “Because it's the voters, Bill, who are going to decide this election. Working-class people, black, white and Hispanic, who are still struggling in an economy that has improved.”

David Axelrod speaks onstage during the Mainstage Talk: Ending the Stigma: From Silence to Solutions at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day 2023 festival at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023, in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for the Healthy Minds Project)

Politico columnist Jonathan Martin wrote in November that Biden called Axelrod a “pr—” in private, after the former Obama adviser sounded the alarm about Biden's chances. Martin also criticized Biden's strategy.

“Calling David Axelrod a p—-' in private is not a strategy for winning 270 electoral votes. And repeating in public a PG version of the same animosity while contesting the polls with the White House press corps will not allow “No longer is Biden's re-election more likely,” Martin wrote in Politico.

