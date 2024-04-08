



Santander UK, the UK's fifth largest high street bank, is revoking its membership of a major lending standards body due to overlapping regulatory standards the industry must adhere to.

Sky News reports that the Spanish-owned bank notified its intention to leave the Lending Standards Board last week, citing the imminent implementation of the city watchdog's establishment of a consumer duty and new fraud repayment rules overseen by the Payments Systems Regulator. I found out.

In a letter to the LSB, Santander UK said the new regulatory framework would “replace the existing voluntary industry standards currently set out in the LSB Code”.

“This inevitably leads to overlapping regulations and can create confusion among employees and customers about which standards apply.”

The bank added that leaving the LSB “means more certainty and certainty about the regulatory environment. It will reduce duplication of effort and allow us to focus resources on other important customer and regulatory priorities.”

A number of other major banks are also understood to be considering following Santander UK's decision to end its relationship with LSB, according to industry sources.

The LSB is a self-regulatory body that originated in 1992 as the Banking Code Standards Board, designed by the British Bankers' Association and other trade associations.

The financial crisis that occurred 15 years later exposed many of the industry's failures and led to the creation of the Banking Standards Board (BSB).

Read more about the business case: From bankers to bowling cricket chiefs, we've crossed the 100's mark. Disney+ restrictions are expected to begin in the coming months due to the Thames crisis.

Last year, The Times reported that BSB closed after its main lender refused funding.

BSB's members included Santander UK, along with Barclays and NatWest Group.

Anna Roughley, Head of Insight at LSB, said: “Registering with the Lending Standards Board gives financial services firms a clear signal that they are committed to achieving the right customer outcomes where the risk to customers is high or there is no legal regulation. You can send it.

“We work closely with regulators and registered companies to drive the necessary improvements in customer outcomes and ensure that our standards and regulations add value to the UK’s wider regulatory environment.”

Santander UK's letter to the LSB argued that the withdrawal “in no way implies an intention to lower the standards of consumer protection we provide – in fact quite the opposite”.

A Santander UK spokeswoman declined to comment on the letter.

