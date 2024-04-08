US will push China to change policies that threaten US jobs, says Yellen





BEIJING (AP) The Biden administration will push China to change an industrial policy that poses a threat to American jobs, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday after concluding four days of negotiations with Chinese officials.

She also said that in Beijing they had difficult discussions about national security, including U.S. concerns that Chinese companies were supporting Russia in its war in Ukraine.

But his trip focused on industrial policy and what the United States and Europe describe as manufacturing overcapacity in China. Rich countries fear a wave of cheap Chinese exports that would overwhelm domestic factories. Yellen cited the manufacturing of electric vehicles and their batteries as well as the solar power equipment sectors that the U.S. administration is trying to promote domestically as areas where Chinese government subsidies have led to rapid expansion of the production.

China is now simply too big for the rest of the world to absorb this enormous capacity. The PRC's actions today may change global prices, she said, using the acronym for China's official name, the People's Republic of China. And when the global market is flooded with artificially cheap Chinese products, the viability of U.S. and foreign companies is called into question.

She said the United States will host its Chinese counterparts next week for their fourth economic and financial working group meetings, during which these issues will be discussed at length.

Last September, the United States and China formed working groups in an effort to ease tensions and deepen ties between the two countries. The upcoming discussions will coincide with the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

It is unclear how China will respond to such calls. European officials have repeatedly raised the issue during their visits to China, with no sign of change from the Chinese side. Additionally, one of leader Xi Jinping's main goals is to build the nation into a major power so that it does not feel obligated to give in to external pressure.

But overcapacity also affects China. The price war in the electric vehicle sector is expected to drive some manufacturers into bankruptcy and experts have called for better coordination of policies to promote new technologies. The government agreed during Yellens' visit to begin negotiations on what both sides called balanced growth.

We intend to emphasize the need for policy change on China's part during these negotiations, Yellen said at an outdoor news conference on a mild spring day at the residence. American ambassadors in Beijing.

Arguing for increased consumer spending in China in response to large government subsidies to the solar power, electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery sectors, Yellen said: If consumer spending were higher as a percentage of GDP , it would be less necessary to make such large investments. in building a supply of green energy products.

On Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency said the Chinese side fully responded to the production capacity issue during Yellens' talks with Vice Premier He Lifeng, responsible for China-US economic and trade affairs.

More than a decade ago, the Treasury Secretary said, a flood of Chinese steel at below cost… decimated industries across the world and in the United States. I have made it clear that President Biden and I will no longer accept this reality.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Yellen warned that any bank facilitating the sale of military or dual-use goods to Russia could face U.S. sanctions.

I stressed that companies, including those in the PRC, must not provide material support to the Russian war and will face significant consequences if they do, she said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Beijing on Monday for talks on the Ukraine conflict and other issues.

Asked about Yellens' warnings, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said the United States should not smear or attack normal state-to-state relations between China and Russia and should not should not harm the legitimate rights and interests of China and Chinese enterprises.

Yellen, the former chair of the US Federal Reserve, met with Chinese central bank governor Pan Gongsheng on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/china-us-yellen-overcapacity-ukraine-industrial-policy-ab1b8fbef365352096492206e532c7c6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos