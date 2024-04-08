Rising oil prices are the No. 1 threat to the US economy, warns Moody's economist.





CNN New York —

The American job market is on fire. Consumer spending is strong. And the economy is growing at a steady pace.

But a growing threat weighs on this sunny economic context: the surge in oil prices.

US oil prices are quickly approaching $90 per barrel. Global oil prices are flirting with $92 a barrel, amid concerns about a wider war in the Middle East. And that brought gasoline prices to their highest levels in five months.

The risk is that oil prices will continue to rise, hurting consumer spending and reversing significant progress on inflation. That could lead the Federal Reserve to delay interest rate cuts and spook Wall Street investors.

This is the most serious threat to the economy, Mark Zandi, Moody's chief economist, told CNN in a telephone interview. Nothing causes more damage to the economy faster than rising oil prices.

Additionally, enormous political consequences could follow if gasoline prices climb above $4 a gallon and stay there.

Moody's released a model earlier this year showing that gas prices are a key variable in the November election, one that could tip the scales in favor of former President Donald Trump.

If they go above $4 a gallon for more than two or three months, Trump will win, Zandi said.

U.S. oil prices jumped above $87 a barrel late last week for the first time since late October, leaving them up about 21% this year.

We can digest oil at 85 or 90 dollars. If we go above $90 and get closer to $100, that's a problem, Zandi said. Consumers are going to be stuck, especially low-income households. And that undermines trust. People view the price of gasoline as a litmus test for their own financial situation.

This rise in oil prices is largely due to the war.

First, drone attacks on oil refineries in the Russian heartland helped drive up oil prices last month.

The focus now is on the Middle East and how Iran will respond to last week's deadly airstrike on its embassy in Syria.

Iranian officials have vowed to retaliate against Israel, which has not claimed responsibility for the attack but has argued that the target was a military building of the Quds Force, a unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards responsible for operations in the foreigner.

The likelihood of a supply disruption increases. There are fears of retaliation that could lead to disruption, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates. It is very easy to see Brent at $95. If another geopolitical event occurs in the Middle East, $100 Brent is not out of the question.

Helima Croft, a former CIA analyst and now global head of commodities strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told clients in a note that there is a risk that this cycle of retaliation could turn into a wider conflict than some of the key stakeholders realize. they search.

Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, said the biggest external risk to the U.S. economy is geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as they could drive up oil and gasoline prices.

Together, they are the only thing that, in the short term, could end the current economic cycle, Brusuelas said.

However, Brusuelas said oil prices would have to climb much higher, around $115 to $130 a barrel, before raising the specter of a recession.

Gas prices climbed Friday to an average of $3.58 per gallon nationally, according to AAA. This represents an increase of four cents per week and 21 cents per month.

Beyond tensions in the Middle East, oil and gas prices have been boosted by OPEC and its allies, which continue to restrict supply.

Strong seasonal factors also come into play. Gasoline prices typically rise in the spring, as refineries switch to more expensive summer fuel and more people hit the roads, boosting demand.

The more gas prices rise, the worse the next inflation numbers will be. Fed officials will be looking closely at upcoming inflation reports as they debate whether to cut interest rates in June.

Vincent Reinhart, a former Fed economist and now chief economist at Dreyfus and Mellon, told CNN that the risk of inflation is rising due to the prices of goods, including commodities.

Raw material prices matter a lot. That could dislodge favorable commodity price developments, Reinhart said. Oil prices, in particular, resonate greatly with households. They oversample with that.

Reinhart thinks the Fed will cut interest rates in June, in part because officials will want to get ahead of the election period when their strategy will be subject to greater political scrutiny.

The election season is going to get even more toxic, he said. If the Fed changes its policy course just before the election, after the national conventions, it will only draw a lot of attention to it and call its policy intentions into question.

The good news is that despite the growing risks, some energy market veterans are maintaining their cautiously optimistic forecasts.

Lipow expects the national average to rise to $3.70 per gallon in the coming weeks, but he's still not calling for $4 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of oil analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN he still expects gas prices to average in the upper $3 range, barring a major hurricane does not damage American refineries.

I still don't think a national average of $4 a gallon is imminent, De Haan said.

