UK state pensions and benefits: what do the April changes mean for you? | Pension





Monday marks the first working day of the new tax year, which brings significant increases in essential benefit payments, particularly state pensions and universal credit, as well as a range of other benefits. So what is changing and how might it affect you?

How much has the national pension increased, and why?

State pensions will rise by 8.5% on Monday due to the triple lock, which was first introduced by the Coalition government and came into effect in 2011-2012. This is a much larger increase in the rate paid to benefit claimants.

Last September, we promised to increase the national pension every April in line with the wage increase according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or 2.5%, whichever is higher. In 2024-25, the increase will be in line with wage growth, meaning pensioners will receive an extra 8.5%.

The state pension is paid every four weeks to those who have reached the eligible age and have paid sufficient National Insurance contributions.

The new fully flat state pension (for those who reached pension age after April 2016) will rise from 203.85 to 221.20 per week, or 11,500 per year.

The existing basic pension paid to people who reached state pension age before April 2016 will rise from 156.20 per week to 169.50 per week. This equates to 8,814, an increase of more than 600 per year.

I am on a low pension. What help can I get?

Poor pensioners receiving the basic rate may be eligible for pension credit, which has also been increased. The means-tested benefit is to increase pensioners' weekly earnings from 201.05 per week if they are single to 218.15 per week. Couples receive between 306.85 and 332.95 per week.

People who are eligible for pension credit may also be eligible for other financial support, including living expenses, housing benefit, council tax relief and help with heating costs through the Warm Homes Discount Scheme. People born before September 25, 1957, are also eligible for the annual winter fuel allowance.

Around six million people in the UK are applying for Universal Credit. Photo: David Harrison/Alamy What are the other benefits?

People receiving other benefits do not enjoy the triple lock, so this year's increase is limited to 6.7%, based on the CPI increase rate in September last year.

Universal Credit, claimed by around six million people in the UK, is the biggest beast of the benefits world and is available to low-income workers and the unemployed.

For single people under 25, the basic UC payment will increase from 292.11 per month to 311.68 per month. If you're 25 or older, it's worth $393.45 per month (up from $368.74).

Couples who are both under 25 will now receive 489.23 per month, up from 458.51, while senior joint claimants where one or both are over 25 will receive 617.60 per month (up from 578.82).

Various elements of UC, including the surcharge paid to people with children and various other benefits, will also all increase by 6.7%. This includes Personal Independence Allowance, Disability Living Allowance, Attendance Allowance and Disability Allowance.

child allowance

Parents now receive 102.40 every four weeks (25.60 per week) or 1,331 per year for the first or only child, and 67.80 every four weeks (16.95 per week) for each additional child, or 881 per year. A typical two-child family now receives 2,214 children a year in benefit, an increase of 137.80 children a year on last year.

From 6 April 2024, families with the highest earner earning up to $60,000 will not be charged the high-income child benefit rate. Previously, anyone with an annual income of more than $50,000 had to pay a contribution if they or their spouse were receiving child support. These changes mean hundreds of thousands of households will be better off, some up to 3,000 a year.

What is the age to receive national pension and when can I retire?

More than 12 million people currently receive a state pension. Men and women born between October 6, 1954 and April 5, 1960 begin receiving benefits at age 66. However, for people born after this date, the state pension age was increased to 67 for those born after 5 April 1960. For those born after April 5, 1977, the age limit is planned to gradually increase to 68 from 2044 to 2046.

Will the triple lock continue?

In March, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the Triple Lock system would remain in place if the Conservatives won the next general election. Labor also said it was committed to maintaining the triple lock. The triple lock was temporarily suspended for the 2022-23 tax year after the Covid pandemic distorted average wage figures, but was later reinstated.

