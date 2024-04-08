When and where can I see the solar eclipse in the UK?





A total solar eclipse will see much of North America plunge into darkness on Monday. (Getty)

A rare solar eclipse will plunge parts of the Earth into darkness on Monday.

Most of North America will see day turn into night thanks to the eclipse, which also means seeing flares in the solar corona that resemble a diamond ring in the sky. It may also be possible to see planets and comets with the naked eye, and solar eclipses may disrupt communications from Earth.

A partial solar eclipse will be visible from the UK, but only in certain areas and under clear conditions.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon completely blocks the Sun and the observer is in the darkest part of the Moon's shadow.

Monday's solar eclipse will be the largest since 2017, with about 31.6 million people across North America in its path. As excitement mounted, various conspiracy theories circulated and experts reminded people what to do and what not to do during an eclipse.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's solar eclipse.

Who will see the total solar eclipse this week?

The solar eclipse will begin in North America shortly after 2pm EDT (7pm BST) on Monday (April 8) and last for two hours.

The path of the total solar eclipse, where the total solar eclipse becomes fully visible, begins shortly after 11 a.m. local time in Mazatlan, Mexico.

In Mexico, a total solar eclipse lasts 4.5 minutes, which doesn't take long, but the maximum possible eclipse length is about 7-8 minutes.

Can I see a solar eclipse in the UK?

While North America will see a total solar eclipse, the UK will only see a partial eclipse because its path ends west of Ireland.

However, after the sun sets, 20-30% of the sun is obscured by the moon, resulting in a partial solar eclipse.

Don Polacco, professor of physics at the University of Warwick, said about 12% of the Sun would be obscured by around 8pm (BST) in Glasgow. In clear conditions, people in Edinburgh can see 6% obscuration.

The story continues

Dr Edward Bloomer, senior astronomer at the Royal Observatory of Greenwich, said the UK would only see a small portion of the eclipse in the west and north of the country.

This is the percentage of the Sun that will be obscured during Monday's solar eclipse. (dad)

Liverpool only sees a maximum of 3.1% coverage at 7:57pm, when the sun is basically on the horizon. The start and end times are 7:55 PM and 8 PM, so the window is very small.

Belfast will handle more of the eclipse, with up to 28.1% coverage at 8:10 p.m. However, the sun will be very low on the horizon, and the window will be from 7:55 PM to 8:14 PM.

Stornoway, Scotland, could see up to 33.7% coverage at 8:13pm. The eclipse begins at 7:53 PM and ends at 8:23 PM.

Dr. Bloomer said: The South and East are unlikely to be so lucky this time. We won't be able to see anything from the observation deck. It was a little sad.

Professor Pollacco said: The entire track ends in the Atlantic Ocean, hundreds of miles west of Ireland, at sunset. “The further west you go, the more obscured it becomes, and the further east you go, the darker it becomes.”

How rare are total solar eclipses?

Total solar eclipses occur every 18 months, but the visible path for a total eclipse is only about 80 miles, so unless you are located within that track, you won't be able to see it.

Professor Polaco, who is traveling to the United States to see the total solar eclipse, said: “A total solar eclipse is truly amazing and feels magical.”

From your right vantage point, you can see the moon's shadow hurtling towards you at 1,000 miles per hour as totality approaches.

As sunlight shines through the valleys at the edge of the Moon, almost eclipsing them, you can see the famous Baileys Orb (a bead of sunlight emerging from the eclipse shadow), and as the final valleys brighten, you can see the diamond ring appearing as a faint glow. The corona (like a shiny ring) around the sun.

At this time, turning off sunlight can affect the Earth's atmosphere, affecting communications, and strange shadow bands will appear on the ground, causing the ground to swirl when viewed.

Another observation is possible in 2026, tracking from northern Spain to Iceland. However, the next total solar eclipse visible from the UK will be in 2090.

The eclipse can be viewed using a “pinhole projector” or special glasses. (Getty)

How should I view a solar eclipse?

You should always follow the general advice to wear eye protection and avoid looking directly at the sun.

Experts say you can safely view the eclipse through actual eclipse glasses, not 3D glasses or similar.

But the safest, cheapest, and arguably most convenient way to view the event is through pinhole projection, where you punch a hole in a card, hold it in the sun, and place a piece of paper behind the card. Using this method, people should be able to see the shape of the sun projected onto paper without having to look directly at the sun.

Professor Pollacco warned: Failure to use protection can result in eye damage or blindness at best.

read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/where-when-see-solar-eclipse-uk-185459026.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos