



In recent months, polls have generally shown President Joe Biden slightly behind his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, particularly in key states like Georgia and Arizona. But election polls began to fluctuate after Biden's State of the Union address last month.

The question is how much weight observers should give to the April polls, seven months before the election.

We're well past the point where this starts to become significant, said Dave Wasserman, editor of the election analysis newsletter Cook Political Report. We see a lot of variation in the polls, which is nothing new.

Most political partisans have long made up their minds about their preferred candidate. But a large number of voters still don't really pay attention to election campaigns.

The vote caused a lot of noise because of polarization, said Rachel Bitecofer, a political scientist, campaign strategist and author of Hit Em Where It Hurts. The poll measures latent partisanship. But, you know, ultimately it's going to be a 50-50 race going into Election Day. I don't know why people have a hard time accepting this.

The discipline of political polling is constantly challenged every election cycle, sometimes metastasizing into cancerous errors like unbiased polling. Pollsters attempt to focus on building an accurate demographic model of the electorate, in order to properly weight a poll's results. If a pollster underestimates or overestimates the proportion of, say, Latino voters, college-educated voters, or young voters on Election Day, a poll will reflect that error.

But pollsters also treat their poll weighting formulas like a trade secret akin to the recipe for Coca-Cola, said Louis Perron, political strategist and author of Beating the Incumbent: Proven Strategies and Tactics for Winning Elections. This lack of transparency contributes to polling errors, he said.

Polls have been significantly off track for many cycles. Today, after every election cycle, pollsters claim to have learned their lesson, but they are wrong again, Perron said.

Now, in their defense, the primary elections appear to be going well. Let's wait for the general election. I mean, Trump was seriously underestimated in many polls, as were Trump voters. So maybe the simple reason he's now ahead is because he's no longer underestimated. Maybe they tweaked the polls, and that's why he's doing better than ever.

Even the most accurate surveys leave room for questions. If a poll's margin of error is 3%, that means the poll has a 95% chance of being within three points of the population surveyed. The margin of error in a poll varies inversely with the square root of the sample size. A poll of 100 voters can vary by as much as 10% from a group's opinions. Surveys of 1,000 people have an error rate closer to 3%.

Several polls in recent months suggest that Trump is gaining as much as 20% of black voters. Most of these estimates are based on samples from larger surveys that are too small to be precise, said Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of BlackPAC.

This is not reflected in our own polls, she said. His group surveys between 600 and 1,000 black voters at a time. There is nothing like a historic shift in the intentions of black voters.

Consider reports of a New York Times/Siena poll from last month showing that Trump had 23 percent support among black voters: only 119 of the respondents were black. An Economist/YouGov poll suggests that about 12% of black voters support Trump; there, only 168 respondents were black. A Marquette University poll cited by the Washington Post showing at least 20% black support for Trump surveyed only 92 black voters.

A substantial decline in voter responsiveness to pollsters' phone calls and Internet solicitations adds to voting challenges, Wasserman said. Less than 1% of pollsters' attempts to contact voters for a poll are now successful. Those who answer the phone may have stronger political views than those who ignore the call.

That's a fraction of what it was before, because responders can screen their calls. They're getting a lot more spam than before, he said. Response rates are really, really low, which creates a greater possibility of systemic error in polling of the type we saw in 2016 or 2020.

But despite these shortcomings, polls historically trend in the right direction. The polls were fairly accurate in 2018 and 2022 without presidential elections, Wasserman noted.

The question is: in 24, is there a similar hidden Trump vote? Or are the polls about right? Or is there a hidden vote for Biden because Democrats are less enthusiastic about Biden than Republicans are about Trump?

Polls particularly have their role to play in understanding where the electorate is at a given time.

What the polls tell us is that voters are not necessarily in love with the Republicans. But they are very depressed about Biden's handling of foreign policy, the economy, immigration and not by small margins, but by very large margins. And that contributes to his underdog status in this race.

For now, many voters are staying away from presidential politics, especially those who hate both Biden and Trump. And these are the voters likely to decide elections in nearby states.

To the general public, they are both deeply flawed general election candidates, Perron said. The double haters will decide the election. Those who actually have a negative opinion of both candidates will ultimately decide the election by choosing what seems to them to be the lesser evil.

