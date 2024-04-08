Slowing wage growth raises the possibility of a UK interest rate cut





The Bank of England kept interest rates at 5.25%, the highest in 16 years. (Reuters / Reuters)

Last month, starting salaries for full-time employees rose at the lowest rate in more than three years, sparking calls for the Bank of England to cut interest rates as wage pressure eases.

The latest jobs report from KPMG and REC UK shows a continued decline in the UK recruitment sector in March, with a significant decline in permanent placements and temporary claims, the most notable decline since July 2020.

The data shows staffing demand has declined for the fifth consecutive month, amid a rising number of layoffs.

Starting salaries were increased at the lowest rate in more than three years, and temporary wage inflation eased to the lowest level in four months.

For temporary workers, the increase in starting salaries was the slowest in four months, falling below the long-term trend.

REC chief executive Neil Carberry said the figures showed it was now time for the Bank of England to start cutting interest rates.

“The data here should support the decision of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to loosen its grip on growth in the near term. Salary growth has slowed significantly and is now below the long-term average in the Survey of New Pay. .He said it would be a permanent role.

Policymakers on Threadneedle Street have been reluctant to cut interest rates as the labor market continues to tighten despite aggressive monetary tightening.

The BoE has been trying to keep inflation down to its 2% target without harming the economy, but higher interest rates have increased borrowing costs for mortgage holders who pay more to banks each month.

High interest rates have also hit businesses, with retail insolvencies rising by almost a fifth over the past year.

There are still headwinds, but when the UK economy comes back to life and the Bank of England cuts interest rates, UK businesses will be ready. This may not lead to an immediate rebound, but increased confidence in investment will help demand improve and the economic outlook will start to move in the right direction, said Jon Holt, CEO and senior partner at KPMG in the UK.

The Bank of England came under heavy criticism for underestimating inflation, which prompted the central bank to ask former US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to review its economic outlook.

Governor Andrew Bailey admitted there were very big lessons to be learned after the central bank failed in May to predict high and persistent inflation, which reached a peak of 11.1% in October 2022.

According to Bloomberg, one of the expected outcomes is that the BoE fan charts will be replaced by scenarios that can be applied to events and better communicate the different positions held by MPC members.

The former Federal Reserve chairman is also expected to propose that the Bank of England adopt flexible scenarios to update its forecasting process. Bernanke's proposal is scheduled to be made public on April 12.

The BoE decided last month to keep UK interest rates at their current 16-year high of 5.25% for the fifth consecutive year.

A report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published this Monday said the high rate of fixed-rate mortgages for UK homeowners means the Bank of England must be wary of keeping interest rates too high for too long.

Most central banks have made significant progress toward their inflation targets. It can be seen from the discussion that it is always cheaper to err on the side of tightening too much when the transmission is weak. But maintaining excessive tightening or interest rate hikes for a long period of time could nevertheless present a greater risk for now, the IMF said.

However, interest rates have peaked and the consensus is that banks will begin to cut interest rates in 2024 as inflation eases.

The market expects interest rates to fall to 5% in May, 4.75% in June, 4.5% in August, and 4% in November.

The Bank of England is scheduled to next meet on 9 May 2024 to take its next decision on interest rates.

