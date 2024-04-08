US 'falling apart' with 25 states 'ready' to leave, Texas secessionist says





A prominent Texas independence activist says the United States is “disintegrating,” with more than 50 percent of the population in 25 states ready to secede, according to his interpretation of two recent surveys by the polling company YouGov.

This assertion was made by Daniel Miller, president of the Texas Nationalist Movement, in the latest edition of his Texas News podcast.

Questions about the integrity of the United States have increased in the face of fiercely partisan politics in Congress and the disputed 2020 presidential election. In February 2023, House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked controversy after having called for a “national divorce” between “red states and blue states.”

Between February 2 and 5, YouGov asked 35,000 Americans whether they would support their state seceding from the union and becoming an independent nation. The results varied widely: from 36 percent in Alaska, 31 percent in Texas and 29 percent in California to a low of 13 percent in Minnesota. In the United States, the survey found that 23 percent of Americans want their state to become independent, with 51 percent opposed and 27 percent unsure.

Texas State Flag. In hypothetical referendums, 25 states would vote for full independence from the United States, according to a prominent Texas nationalist.

Miller argued that in the survey, support for independence was lower than it should be because “poll companies have no idea how to poll the question of secession or withdrawal from the union.

To support this argument, Miller pointed to a separate YouGov survey conducted in February for the Independent California Institute.

The survey of 500 California adults found that 58 percent believed Californians “would be better off than they are now in a scenario where California peacefully becomes an independent country with friendly relations with the states -United”.

Miller said the question more accurately calculated support for secession because it clarified that it would be peaceful and would focus on whether individuals thought they would personally be better off.

Miller said there was a 29-point difference between the two surveys: 29 percent of Californians said they would support independence in the first, while 58 percent said independence would improve them in the second.

Rounding this figure to 30 percent and then extrapolating it to the entire United States, Miller concluded that in 25 states the campaign for independence would win a hypothetical independence referendum. A Newsweek analysis found that there were 23 states in which you could produce a majority for independence if you added 30 percent to the pro-independence figure in the original YouGov poll.

Newsweek does not endorse these figures, and the 29 percent gap between the two California figures can be explained by a number of factors, meaning it cannot be extrapolated to the entire country. Additionally, the second California poll was about whether residents thought independence would improve their situation, not whether they supported it.

In his podcast, Miller added: “The United States is breaking. Some people think Texas is the only state with one foot out the door, but there are actually other states where support for secession is growing and ready to reach the tipping point. “.

“The United States is collapsing,” he continued. “States are ready to withdraw, and in greater numbers than I think the public generally realizes.”

Speaking to Newsweek, Professor Matt Qvortrup, political scientist and author of I Want to Break Free: A Practical Guide to Making a New Country, argued that support for independence often increases during referendum campaigns.

He said: “In independence referendums, we often see those who want to secede winning the campaign. In Scotland, the SNP (the Scottish National Party) came in with 29 percent at the start of the campaign and finished with 45 percent.

“In Catalonia, Quebec and Scotland, support for independence dated back to the 1920s when the issue was first discussed. In all cases it came close to independence.”

