Ted Baker to close 15 stores across UK – hundreds of jobs lost | business news





Ted Baker will close 15 stores across the UK within weeks, the retailer's manager has announced.

About 245 employees will be laid off.

It comes after Sky News revealed hundreds of jobs were at risk after No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), the company that runs the brand's UK stores, went bankrupt last month.

In a statement, administrators said 11 stores in the UK would close by April 19, resulting in the loss of around 120 roles.

Four more stores will also close in the coming weeks, resulting in 100 more layoffs.

It turns out that these stores were already scheduled for closure before the company collapsed.

Managers at Teneo Financial Advisory said around 25 head office jobs would also be cut as part of cost-cutting plans.

The 11 branches that will close as part of the administration process are:

• Birmingham Bullring• Bristol• Bromley• Cambridge• Exeter• Leeds• Liverpool One• London Bridge• Milton Keynes• Nottingham• Oxford

Managers said the stores were “currently all running at a loss” and were “unlikely to return to profitability even if material rents were reduced”.

They added: “We therefore believe that their closure is a constructive and necessary step to ensure that the business can deliver profitable trading performance in the future.”

The other four branches that need to be closed are:

• Bicester• London – Brompton Road• London – Floral Street• Manchester Trafford

Authentic Brands Group, the US-based company that owns the intellectual property of Ted Baker, is “currently underway” seeking a new partner to run the fashion brand's retail and online business in the UK and Europe.

Benji Dymant, Joint Manager at Teneo, said: “Ted Baker is an iconic British brand with strong partners around the world.

“These store closures will have a regrettable impact on our valued team members, but will improve the performance of our business. Authentic is continuing discussions with potential UK and European operating partners for the Ted Baker brand to bring the business back to health. .”

Ted Baker had 46 stores in the UK and employed around 975 people before its bankruptcy in March.

The brand told Sky News that the latest job cuts will leave it with 31 branches and 564 staff in the UK.

