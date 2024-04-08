TSMC to make cutting-edge chips in US after multi-billion subsidy commitment | Technology sector





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will manufacture its most advanced chips in Arizona after receiving a promised U.S. government subsidy of up to $11.6 billion as part of Joe Biden's efforts to attract computer chip production.

TSMC, the world's most valuable chipmaker, announced its goal to begin producing two-nanometer chips at a new factory in Phoenix, Arizona, by 2028.

It already has two factories under construction in Arizona, but will build a third under the latest deal with the US government. The Taiwanese company will receive up to $6.6 billion ($5.2 billion) in direct funding from the US government and could get up to $5 billion more in loans.

The funding is tied to the Chips Act of 2022, a signature policy by the US president aimed at trying to restore chip manufacturing in the country after decades of migration to Asia. US manufacturer Intel has received a pledge of support worth nearly $20 billion in grants and loans to support its efforts to reinvent itself as America's chipmaking champion. This involves building sites in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico and Oregon.

Lael Brainard, Biden's chief economic adviser, hailed the election-year news as a new chapter for the U.S. semiconductor industry.

Chip manufacturing factories, called fabs, are highly valued by governments because of their advanced production of semiconductors for the global economy as well as their military applications. TSMC has become one of the key players in the chip industry, running the factories that make the most advanced computer chips on behalf of other fabless companies that focus on design.

Chips with transistors measuring just three nanometers in diameter are used in Apple's latest iPhone. Nvidia uses TSMC for some of the highly coveted chips used for training artificial intelligence systems. For comparison, a single coronavirus particle measures between 45 nm and 110 nm in diameter.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said: For the first time ever, we will manufacture the most advanced semiconductor chips on the planet at scale, right here in the United States of America. These are the chips that underpin all artificial intelligence.

The fabless model allows many more companies to access advanced manufacturing facilities without investing billions of dollars to build clean rooms and purchase advanced lithography machines, which use extreme ultraviolet light to etch transistors to an almost impossible scale.

However, TSMC's dominance means that much of the global economy depends on products from Taiwan, considered a renegade province by China. The Biden administration has been keen to diversify the supply of the most advanced chips to avoid it being interrupted in the event of a Chinese invasion.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Subscribe to Business Today

Get ready for the workday, we'll give you all the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Mark Liu, President of TSMC, said: “Our operations in the United States allow us to better support our American customers.

Raimondo said TSMC's new investment would create at least 6,000 direct jobs in the high-tech sector, but also more than 20,000 in factory construction and tens of thousands of indirect jobs. This promises benefits for the economy of Arizona, which is once again expected to be a key state in this year's presidential election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/apr/08/tsmc-make-chips-in-arizona-us-multibillion-subsidy-pledge-taiwan-semiconductor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos