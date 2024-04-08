



Washington, DC/London CNN —

The U.S. government plans to give the world's largest semiconductor chipmaker $6.6 billion to help it build three factories in Arizona, part of President Joe Biden's efforts to secure the supply of advanced chips .

The White House announced Monday that it has signed a non-binding agreement with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to provide it with funds for Phoenix-based manufacturing plants, in addition to approximately $5 billion in government loans.

America invented these chips, but over time we went from having almost 40% of the world's capacity to almost 10%, and none of the most advanced chips, Biden said in a statement. (This exposes us) to significant economic and national security vulnerabilities.

In addition to the two previously announced U.S. factories, the Taiwanese chipmaker, which makes about 90% of the world's most advanced chips, announced Monday that it will build a third, bringing its total investment in Arizona to more than $65 billion. of dollars.

TSMC (TSM) Chairman Mark Liu called the investment unprecedented in a statement, noting that its U.S. customers include several of the world's largest technology companies. The three factories, the first of which is expected to start production in the first half of 2025, will give these customers access to a national supply of chips that power numerous products, from smartphones to satellites to artificial intelligence systems.

The company's total investment of $65 billion represents the largest foreign direct investment in Arizona history, the White House said. The three factories are expected to create around 6,000 well-paid technology jobs and more than 20,000 indirect jobs, for example in the construction sector, the statement added.

The US government has stressed the need to increase domestic chip production to limit potential supply disruptions. As stark evidence of this risk, the coronavirus pandemic has caused huge bottlenecks in chip shipments across the world and contributed to rising prices of consumer goods.

Taiwan is also in a vulnerable position: supply chain experts and U.S. officials fear that U.S.-China trade tensions and possible military aggression against the island by Beijing could disrupt its vital manufacturing industry of fleas. A powerful earthquake in Taiwan last week also highlighted the industry's exposure to such natural disasters.

In a call with reporters ahead of Monday's announcement, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said President Biden was tired of being at the end of the supply chain and that new government funds were helping greatly contribute to further strengthening the resilience of our domestic supply chain.

For the first time ever, we will manufacture the most advanced semiconductor chips on the planet, at scale, here in the United States of America, she added.

Juliana Liu in Hong Kong contributed reporting.

