JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Sounds Alarm on Worst Possible Risks to U.S. Since World War II

New York — The nation's most influential banker, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, told investors Monday that he continues to expect the U.S. economy to be resilient and grow this year. But he fears that geopolitical events, including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas, as well as American political polarization, are creating an environment that “could very well create risks that could eclipse anything that has happened.” produced since the Second World War.

The comments came in an annual letter to shareholders from Dimon, which often uses the letter to address broad topics such as politics, regulation and world events and what they could mean for JPMorgan Chase as well as the economy in general.

“America’s global leadership role is challenged externally by other nations and internally by our polarized electorate,” Dimon said. “We must find ways to put aside our differences and work in partnership with other Western countries in the name of democracy. In this time of great crisis, come together to protect our essential freedoms, including free enterprise , is essential.”

Speaking about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Hamas' attack on Israel, Dimon said: “America and the free Western world can no longer entertain a false sense of security based on the illusion that dictatorships and oppressive nations will not use their economic and military powers. to advance their goals – particularly against what they perceive as weak, incompetent and disorganized Western democracies. … America must lead with its strengths – not only its military strengths, but also its economic, diplomatic and moral strengths. And now we have to do it. as American leadership is questioned around the world. There is nothing more important. »

Dimon was particularly concerned about the continued deficit of the U.S. government and other countries, as well as the need for countries like the United States to remilitarize and continue building green infrastructure, which will likely keep inflation higher than that of investors. to wait for.

Because of these problems, Dimon said he was less optimistic than the broader market about the possibility of a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy, which he defined as modest growth accompanied by lower inflation and interest rates, relative to the market as a whole. While saying investors are pricing in a 70% to 80% chance of a soft landing, Dimon believes the chances of such an ideal outcome are “much lower” than that.

“These significant and somewhat unprecedented forces cause us to remain cautious,” he said.

Like many other CEOs, Dimon said he sees promise in artificial intelligence use cases. The bank has found 400 use cases for AI so far, Dimon said, particularly in the bank's marketing, fraud and risk departments. The bank is also exploring the use of AI in software development and general employee productivity plans.

“We are completely convinced that the consequences (of AI) will be extraordinary and perhaps as transformational as some of the major technological inventions of the last centuries: think of the printing press, the steam engine, electricity, computing and the Internet, among others.

