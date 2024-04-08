What's behind the latest trade battle between the United States and China?





WASHINGTON (AP) China's growing production of electric cars and other green technologies has become a flashpoint in a new trade battle between the United States and China, highlighted by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her five-day visit to China and seizure by former President Donald Trump in 2017. inflammatory remarks during the election campaign.

China has sharply increased its production of cheap electric vehicles, solar panels and batteries, just as the Biden administration pushed through legislation supporting many of these same industries in the United States. Concerns are growing not only in the United States, but also in Europe and Mexico, as China seeks to prop up its own struggling economy with a surge of exports that could hurt factories overseas.

A U.S. trade group, the Alliance for American Manufacturing, noted in a February report that major Chinese automaker BYD recently introduced an electric SUV at the surprisingly low price of $14,000. China's auto industry poses an existential threat to U.S. automakers, the report says.

Trump, at a rally late last month in Ohio, accused China of seeking to export cars to the United States through Mexico. The United States currently imposes a 25% tariff on cars from China, largely blocking vehicles from that country, but Mexico has a free trade agreement with the United States.

Trump has promised to block those imports with new tariffs, but suggested that if Biden were re-elected, it would be a bloodbath for the auto industry.

So what is behind this new trade battle between the United States and China? Here are some questions and answers on the subject:

WHAT IS THE THREAT FROM CHINA?

After more than a decade of subsidies to its automakers, China has built a sizable auto industry that accounts for 60% of global electric vehicle sales, according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency.

Yet by some estimates, Chinese companies produce up to 10 million more electric vehicles each year than they can sell domestically, according to AAM. This pushes them to sell more cars abroad. Similar dynamics exist in other sectors, such as solar panels and batteries, and in more traditional areas such as steel.

The problem is that the Chinese are building capacity in many sectors, including new technology sectors, and if domestic demand does not pick up, they will look for markets outside the country, Eswar Prasad said. economist at Cornell University.

HOW IS THIS DIFFERENT FROM PREVIOUS TRADE FIGHTS WITH CHINA?

It's quite similar. American officials claim to have seen this film before.

In a speech Saturday in Guangzhou, China, Yellen highlighted the Biden administration's concerns by recalling a visit a week earlier to Suniva, a solar cell manufacturer in Norcross, Georgia.

The company was forced to close its doors, like other companies in a number of industries, because it could not compete with the large quantities of goods that China was exporting at artificially depressed prices, Yellen said . It is important that this does not happen again.

China is now the world's largest producer of solar cells. Suniva closed its doors in 2017, but is restarting production thanks to subsidies from the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.

Imports of steel and aluminum surged in the United States about a decade ago, after the Chinese government supported increased production following the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. These imports were hit with tariffs in 2017 under the Trump administration. Biden kept the tariffs in place.

What's new is that concerns about overcapacity in some high-tech sectors have become acute, said Brad Setser, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a former Treasury Department official in the Obama administration. China has clearly built up an insane amount of capacity to produce solar cells, as well as an equally large production of batteries. And now we are starting to export automobiles.

DOESN’T THE UNITED STATES ALSO SUBSIDIZE THESE INDUSTRIES?

Yes, the Biden administration passed several pieces of legislation that provided financial support to clean energy and semiconductor producers. China has even filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization, accusing some of Biden's subsidies for the purchase of electric cars of violating trade rules.

But a 2022 report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that Chinese industrial subsidies in 2019 were double, in dollar terms, the amount of U.S. support.

And Prasad and Setser added that China subsidizes the production of goods but does little to boost consumption among its own citizens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has supported much higher consumption, for example with several rounds of stimulus checks.

AND AFTER?

For now, both sides have essentially agreed to discuss this issue. China has not committed to taking any action to address U.S. concerns, arguing that its cheap solar panels and other green products help the world fight the costly battle against climate change.

But the Beijing government has also acknowledged that manufacturing overcapacity and weak consumer spending are challenges it must confront to achieve sustainable growth in its own economy.

The rapid expansion of electric vehicle production has sparked a fierce price war that is expected to drive some manufacturers out of business. Huang Hanquan, an industrial policy expert, said China needs better policy coordination so it can encourage the development of new technologies without incentivizing each province to promote the same industry and companies to overinvest.

I think the Chinese realize how concerned we are about the implications of their industrial strategy for the United States, about the possibility of flooding our markets with exports that would make it difficult for American companies to compete, Yellen told reporters SATURDAY.

It's not going to be resolved in an afternoon or a month, but I think they've heard that this is an important issue for us, she said.

