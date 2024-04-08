'I think it's an addiction': Eclipse chaser travels from UK to Toronto to witness sight for 7th time | world news





Sarah Marwick's alarm went off at 4am on Tuesday morning. Now it was time for her children and her partner to prepare for their flight from Heathrow to Toronto with a stopover in Chicago. A 3,500-mile journey to see the seventh total solar eclipse has begun.

“I think it’s kind of an addiction,” the 51-year-old GP from Birmingham, slightly delayed by jet lag, said with coffee in hand during his first morning call with Sky News from his hotel room in Toronto.

Sarah is preparing for Monday's total solar eclipse that will surprise viewers across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

She has so far traveled to France, Africa, Libya, China, Svalbard, and Wyoming. Experiencing the perfect alignment of the Moon, Sun, and Earth for the first time, she wanted to keep track of her total solar eclipse.

Image: Sarah Marwick watching the solar eclipse in Wyoming. Photo: Andy Weil

The year was 1999. Fresh out of college, she was 26 and traveling to Reims, France with her family for her event.

There were thick clouds in the sky, but it was nonetheless “the most unworldly experience,” Sarah said, because it was like “some kind of apocalyptic movie where you see this darkness coming at you.”

'The Japanese food was perfect'

Sarah said she was torn between the eclipse experiences, but if she had to choose a favorite it would be canoeing and camping on a sand island surrounded by hippos on a trip to Zimbabwe and Zambia.

“It was the most glorious day. The eclipse was perfect. At that moment, I was completely captivated.”

A total solar eclipse darkens the sky as if it were dawn or dusk, and a halo forms around the sun as the moon's light is blocked.

While traveling through Zimbabwe and Zambia, the eclipse wasn't as dark as Sarah had expected and was “like a 360-degree sunset”.

Image: Map of the path of the solar eclipse across the United States.

“There was a black hole in the middle of the sky where the sun should be, and it was amazing,” she said.

The next destination was Libya in 2006.

Asked what prompted her to travel to the conflict-torn country, Sarah said her trip preceded the 2011 NATO-led invasion aimed at overthrowing dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Although it felt a little 'hairy' at times, she said it 'wasn't bad, but it wasn't a mess either.'

'Never gets old'

In 2008, Sarah traveled to China with fellow Japanese food enthusiasts as a hobby.

“It wasn't just a holiday to see the eclipse. There were 60 people there with 10 cameras in total,” she said.

“I found out I wasn’t the only crazy person in the world who did this.”

When asked if chasing eclipses ever gets tiring, she said emphatically: “Some sights never get used to them, they never get old. They’re different every time.”

Svalbard between the North Pole and Norway

After several years of impractical locations, Sarah flew to Norway with her family, but left the children in Oslo so they could watch the 2015 solar eclipse from Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Circle.

“It was amazing. It was like minus 26 degrees. We were basically on the ice sheet in the Arctic Circle with these mountains behind us,” she said.

“It was amazing because the light reflected off the ice and went from bright to dark.”

A 2017 trip to Wyoming that included a visit to Yellowstone National Park was the first time her children, then ages 5 and 8, saw a total solar eclipse.

Image: Children at GP experienced their first total solar eclipse in Wyoming in 2017. Photo: Sarah Marwick

Explaining how she chooses which eclipse to chase, Sarah says it comes down to affordability and practicality, while also trying to plan a great trip.

“It’s a really good excuse to go somewhere you wouldn’t have had to go somewhere else,” she said.

Now in Toronto, she's buzzing to watch Monday's solar eclipse, joking about suffering from “withdrawal symptoms.”

Image: Sarah said she was trying to build a holiday around the eclipse. Photo: Andy Weil

So why do it?

“I’m not religious at all,” Sarah said. “But it’s as close to a religious experience as you can get without being religious.

“The universe presents this amazing sight for you, but you also know that you are so small.

“This is happening. You can't control it. It's bigger than you, but you can enjoy it. Then the lights come back on and the universe starts its day… But when you see a total solar eclipse, things change. It takes you forever.”

