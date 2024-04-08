Emergency warning issued for 'life risk' just before heat wave





Strong winds warning of danger to life will batter parts of the UK today and tomorrow, scorching the country with temperatures reaching 20C.

The Met Office has issued two yellow wind warnings across the south coast, warning that strong winds and large coastal waves could cause chaos.

The Met Office said there was a low risk of injury or risk of life from large waves and beach material being thrown out to sea, on coastal roads and buildings or flying elsewhere.

The Met Office warned that strong winds could cause power outages as well as damage to buildings.

Temperatures in some parts of the UK will reach highs of 20 degrees over the weekend.

Meteorological Administration

The first warning starts at 4pm today and lasts until 6am tomorrow and applies to Cornwall, Devon, the Isles of Scilly, Plymouth and Somerset.

Meanwhile, the second warning goes into effect from 9 PM this evening and ends 12 hours later. Areas affected include Brighton and Hove, Dorset, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Kent, Portsmouth and Southampton.

Strong onshore winds will affect parts of the English Channel coastline overnight Monday and Tuesday morning. Wind gusts will reach 45 to 55 mph inland coastal areas and potentially 65 mph in exposed coastal areas, the National Weather Service said.

Winds will weaken and change direction to the sea on Tuesday morning.

Latest developments:

Two yellow wind warnings are in effect starting today.

Meteorological Administration

High temperatures in parts of England are expected to reach 20 degrees over the weekend.

netweather

Britons will be relieved to know that the strong winds on the back of Storm Kathleen will soon subside and be replaced by brilliant 20C heat.

The south and south-east are expected to feel highs of 20 degrees on April 12, with London, Norwich and Cambridge areas enjoying a particularly pleasant start to the weekend.

Residents in areas under strong wind warnings will also enjoy a mild Friday, with the mercury in some areas expected to rise to 17 degrees.

The latest Met Office and Netweather data shows comfortable temperatures will continue through the weekend, with mercury levels dropping by just one degree on average.

And the heat shows no signs of letting up, with the Korea Meteorological Administration predicting a dry spell, sunshine and above-average temperatures will dominate the weather system.

As the weekend progresses, comfortable temperatures will continue.

dad

The long-term forecast for mid-April (April 11-20) suggests sunshine could dominate many parts of the UK, particularly the south and east.

The weather forecast added that overall temperatures are likely to be higher than normal.

The Met Office's long-term forecast for April 11 to April 20 shows southern and eastern regions are likely to see slightly drier weather with occasional good sunshine.

There is still a chance of some rain here, but it will be less intense and much less frequent than in recent weeks.

Temperatures are likely to be above average overall, but cooler interludes are possible at times, especially in northern regions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/weather/uk-weather-forecast-danger-to-life-wind-warning-heatwave-april-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos