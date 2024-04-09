The United States is ready to sanction China for its support of the Russian army





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks to reporters.

The United States is prepared to sanction Chinese banks and companies, as well as Beijing's leaders, if they help Russian armed forces invade Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

“We are prepared to act if we see significant violations, particularly by financial institutions,” Yellen said in an interview with CNBC's Sara Eisen in Beijing. “Anything that involves helping the Russian military in its brutal war against Ukraine is unacceptable to us and we have the capacity to approve it.”

President Joe Biden issued a new executive order in December giving the Treasury secretary the authority to sanction financial institutions that aided the Russian military-industrial complex.

Yellen said the Treasury Department has “not used this tool yet.”

China has “the right” to maintain relations with Russia, she said, noting that much of the trade between the two countries is considered unproblematic by the United States. But the provision of military aid from Beijing to Moscow could trigger sanctions.

Yellen has been in China for several days now, where she met with officials, including her counterpart, Vice Prime Minister He Lifeng. The Treasury Secretary arrived in Guangzhou on Thursday and traveled to Beijing this weekend. His departure is scheduled for Washington on Tuesday.

Yellen was tasked with delivering a tough economic message during her visit, one that put U.S. interests first while seeking to stabilize strained diplomatic relations between the world's two remaining superpowers.

Yellen raised U.S. concerns about Chinese overcapacity in green energy such as solar panels, electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries.

Washington says Chinese government subsidies for these products have far exceeded domestic demand for them. If Chinese manufacturers cannot find buyers for their green energy infrastructure at home, they could choose to dump their excess products cheaper on global markets and undercut other companies' prices.

Chinese media and officials have publicly denied this, although Yellen said that in her meetings, officials “understood that this was something very important to the United States.”

Yellen did not rule out the possibility of higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports if China does not address these concerns.

The issue of overcapacity is one of many trade tensions that have characterized relations between the United States and China in recent years.

The first round of tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2017 effectively froze economic and trade cooperation for several years. Biden maintained many of these tariffs throughout his first term and threatened to increase some of them.

Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in California last November in an effort to thaw relations and restore high-level communications between the two governments.

“That’s what we’re trying to do,” Yellen said. “I think our relations in this economic area are in a much better place” than they were a year ago, she said.

