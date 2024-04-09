Key Election Cyber ​​Risks in the UK





Disinformation is expected to be one of the biggest cyber risks in the 2024 election.

Andrew Brooks | Image source | getty images

Britain is expected to face state-backed cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns ahead of the 2024 polls, with artificial intelligence a major risk, according to a cyber expert interviewed by CNBC.

Britons are due to vote in local elections on May 2, and a general election is expected later this year, although Chancellor Rishi Sunak has not yet set a date.

The vote comes as the country faces a range of challenges, including a cost-of-living crisis and bitter divisions over immigration and asylum.

“With most British citizens voting at the polls on Election Day, the majority of cybersecurity risks are expected to emerge in the months leading up to that day,” Todd McKinnon, CEO of identity security firm Okta, told CNBC in an email. “I expect it,” he said. .

It wouldn't be the first time.

The 2016 US presidential election and the UK Brexit vote were both found to have been disrupted by disinformation shared on social media platforms by Russian state groups, claims Moscow has denied.

Since then, state actors have been carrying out routine attacks in several countries to manipulate election results, according to cyber experts.

Meanwhile, last week, Britain claimed that APT 31, a Chinese state-run hacking group, attempted to access the email accounts of British lawmakers but failed. London imposed sanctions on a technology company and Chinese individuals in Wuhan believed to be a front for APT 31.

The United States, Australia and New Zealand have also imposed their own sanctions. China denied the allegations of state-sponsored hacking and said they were “unfounded.”

Cyber ​​criminals using AI

Cybersecurity experts expect malicious actors to interfere in the upcoming election in a number of ways, especially through disinformation, and this is expected to get worse this year due to the widespread use of artificial intelligence.

Synthetic images, video and audio created using computer graphics, simulation methods and AI, commonly called 'deepfakes', will become common as people become more easily able to create them, experts say.

“Nation-state actors and cybercriminals are likely to leverage AI-powered identity-based attacks such as phishing, social engineering, ransomware, and supply chain compromise to target politicians, campaign staff, and election-related entities,” Okta’s McKinnon said. added.

“We will also see an influx of AI and bot-based content created by threat actors to spread misinformation on a much larger scale than we have seen in previous election cycles.”

The cybersecurity community has been calling for increased awareness of this type of AI-generated misinformation and international cooperation to mitigate the risks of such malicious activity.

highest election risk

AI-based disinformation is the biggest risk to the 2024 election, said Adam Meyers, head of adversarial operations at cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

“Generative AI today can be used for harm or benefit, so we’re seeing both applications being adopted more and more every day,” Meyers told CNBC.

According to Crowdstrike's latest annual threat report, China, Russia, and Iran are likely to conduct misinformation and disinformation operations against various global elections with the help of tools such as generative AI.

“This democratic process is very fragile,” Myers told CNBC. “This is especially true as we start looking at how hostile countries like Russia, China and Iran are leveraging generative AI and some of the latest technologies to create messages and use deepfakes to create compelling stories or narratives for people to accept. “If you already have this kind of confirmation bias, it’s very dangerous.”

The key issue is that AI is lowering the barrier to entry for criminals looking to exploit people online. This has already happened in the form of scam emails crafted using easily accessible AI tools like ChatGPT.

Hackers are also developing more sophisticated ad hominem attacks by training AI models based on their own data available on social media, according to Dan Holmes, an anti-fraud expert at regulated technology company Feedzai.

“Social media exposure makes it very easy to train these speech AI models. [media]”Holmes told CNBC in an interview. [about] “It’s about getting engagement on an emotional level and coming up with something really creative.”

In an election context, a fake AI audio clip was posted on social media platform This post received a whopping 1.5 million views. According to fact-correction charity Full Fact.

This is just one example of many deepfakes that have cybersecurity experts worried about what might happen as the UK's elections approach later this year.

Elections are a test for big tech companies

But deepfake technology is going much further. And for many tech companies, the race to beat them is now fighting fire with fire.

“Deepfakes have gone from theoretical to actual production today,” Onfido CEO Mike Tuchen told CNBC in an interview last year.

“Currently, there is a cat-and-mouse game of ‘AI vs. AI’ when it comes to using AI to detect deepfakes and mitigate their impact on customers.”

Cyber ​​experts say it's becoming increasingly difficult to tell what's real, but there can be signs that content has been digitally manipulated.

AI uses prompts to generate text, images, and video, but it doesn't always get it right. For example, if you are watching an AI-generated dinner video and the spoon suddenly disappears, this is an example of an AI glitch.

Okta's McKinnon added, “We're going to see more deepfakes during the election process, but one easy step we can all take is to verify the authenticity of something before sharing it.”

