Avian flu outbreak in cows in the United States: why scientists are worried





A Texas dairy worker has been infected with a strain of bird flu similar to that infecting dairy cattle in several US states. Credit: Adam Davis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Researchers are closely monitoring the spread of a worrying strain of bird flu to livestock and humans on farms in six US states.

These infections represent the first widespread outbreak of avian flu in cows. The outbreak is concerning because humans frequently come into contact with livestock on farms, giving the virus ample opportunity to spread to humans, says Daniel Goldhill, an evolutionary virologist at the Royal Veterinary College in Hatfield, UK. .

Health officials said the overall threat to the population remains low for now, but they are closely monitoring developments. There's always a fear that viruses will surprise us, says Goldhill. We don't know what they will do next.

Scientists are scrambling to evaluate the effectiveness of vaccine candidates and antiviral drugs against the circulating strain and to update diagnostic kits that can quickly identify infections in people. They are also trying to understand whether the cows were infected by birds or another source, and are on alert for any changes in the situation that could increase the risk to people.

There are a lot of questions and, so far, not many answers, says Florian Krammer, a virologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

Where has the virus been found before and what is happening now?

In 1996, the flu strain called H5N1 was first detected in birds in China. It has been spreading ferociously among birds since 2021, killing hundreds of millions of domestic and wild birds worldwide. It has also occasionally infected mammals, including seals and bears, which have become accidental hosts of what is primarily an avian virus, says Kanta Subbarao, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center for influenza reference and research in Melbourne, Australia. .

Avian flu outbreak in mink raises concerns about spread to humans

Over the past two weeks, health officials have detected the H5N1 virus in cows from 16 herds across six states, a figure that is likely to rise as U.S. surveillance intensifies. Researchers have previously documented1 sporadic infections of cows with influenza viruses closely related to H5N1, but no widespread outbreaks had been detected until now.

The more species of mammals the virus infects, the more likely it is to develop a strain dangerous to humans, Goldhill says. A Texas dairy worker was infected, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports the person is recovering. The workers' only symptom was eye inflammation and virus levels in their noses were low, suggesting they do not have a respiratory infection, according to the CDC.

The virus infecting workers is closely related to strains found in dairy cattle in Texas, with one notable distinction: The worker variant has a mutation linked to more efficient spread in mammals. Goldhill said the presence of the mutation in the human sample was not surprising; it has appeared on numerous occasions, notably in foxes2 and cats3 infected with H5N1.

Does the virus spread between cows, and why is it important?

A key question for researchers is how cows become infected. The response will be important in controlling the spread of the H5N1 virus to other farms and people. It's a controllable situation, we just need to understand how this virus spreads, says Richard Webby, a virologist at St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Avian flu freezes coastal bird research in South Africa

Of particular interest is whether the virus passes from infected to uninfected cows, as this would suggest that the virus has become more adept at transmitting to mammals. Given that the virus has been detected on several farms across the United States, epidemiological data clearly shows that we are now seeing cow-to-cow spread and that wild birds are not necessarily involved in the spread of the virus in farms. farms, says Webby. But there aren't enough viral sequences from animals infected later in the outbreak for genomic data to confirm cow-to-cow spread, he says.

If the virus spreads between cows, it will be important to determine precisely how, Webby says. Evidence so far suggests that virus levels are highest in animals' milk, according to a report in Science. This suggests that H5N1 may not spread between cows through the air, a transmission route that would be difficult to control and could allow for relatively rapid spread, Webby says. If cows become infected by touching contaminated surfaces, such as milking machines, the virus will be transmitted more slowly than if it were airborne.

Gathering evidence to answer these questions could help understand why infections have only recently emerged in livestock, and only in the United States, despite the virus's global spread in recent years. Marion Koopmans, a virologist at the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, wonders whether there is something unique about the way livestock are raised in the region, for example, or whether the virus has acquired new abilities to persist in the environment. Answering these questions will provide a better understanding of how widespread avian flu infections might be in cattle globally, she says. It will be important for health officials outside the United States to start looking for evidence of neglected outbreaks, Krammer says.

What could increase researchers’ concerns?

Scientists say that while bird flu is unlikely to spread widely among humans, they are closely monitoring H5N1 samples globally for mutations known to indicate it is spreading from better and better in mammals. The virus has not spread widely among humans, in part because it cannot easily enter the cells that line the nose and mouth. But it would be problematic if the virus developed mutations that would help it enter these cells, Goldhill says.

Krammer says he would specifically look for changes in the section of the viral genome that codes for a type of enzyme known as a polymerase. Part of this enzyme is known to be an adaptation hotspot in mammals. Researchers are also looking for mutations that would make the strain less sensitive to antiviral drugs, Webby says.

The animal in which no virologist wants to see a flu epidemic is pigs. Pigs harbor many influenza A viruses, making them a mixing vessel in which avian and mammalian virus strains can mix and become more efficient in their transmission to humans, Krammer says.

What do we know about the effectiveness of existing vaccines and drugs against this strain?

The WHO maintains a list of vaccine candidates that offer protection against H5N1 and that could be mass produced. And some countries, including the United States, are keeping a small stockpile of vaccine doses in case they need to vaccinate at-risk populations, like front-line workers.

The CDC reported that the virus strain isolated from the infected person is closely related to two strains targeted by a vaccine candidate. Webby says his team has confirmed in laboratory studies that the WHO vaccines can protect against viral samples collected from cows early in the outbreak, and that they will continue to test new samples as the The epidemic is progressing. Specifically, the vaccine includes antibodies produced against a human H5N8 virus isolated in Russia and an avian H5N1 virus isolated in the United States. They can recognize this cow virus very, very well, says Webby.

It would be helpful to obtain more information on the degree of immunity produced by these vaccine candidates against the circulating strain, particularly because people do not have pre-existing protection against H5N1 and closely related viruses, Subbarao explains.

