Jamie Dimon, head of America's largest bank, warns of 8% interest rates and a recession

According to Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, a cold scenario for the US economy, in which interest rates would rise up to 8% as the effects of the unprecedented monetary policy adopted to combat inflation take hold. feel, is still relevant today.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said he was more concerned than anyone about the state of the US economy… [+] perspectives.

Getty Images for The New York Times Key Facts

The chances of a soft landing for the economy are much lower than the consensus of a 70 to 80 percent probability, Dimon pointed out in his annual letter to JPMorgan shareholders on Monday.

Along with Dimon's concerns about the potential for stagflation, a recession characterized by persistently high inflation, he warned that interest rates could rise to 8% or more, a far cry from high rates of more than 5%. % already for 22 years and going against conventional rates. the wisdom of an imminent rate cut (US interest rates have not reached 8% or higher since 1990).

Dimon explained that there are several lingering inflationary pressures that could keep prices rising, including intensifying military conflicts globally and the lingering effects of aggressive policy from central banks around the world following the pandemic.

Billionaire Dimon also warned of the risk of carnage for equity and debt investors if a higher rate scenario comes true, pointing out that stock market valuations are already at an all-time high and credit conditions are extremely tight.

Key context

Dimons' warnings come as investor sentiment appears rosy. Major stock indexes are at record highs as the market eagerly awaits lower interest rates. JPMorgan is by far the largest U.S. bank by assets and market value, holding about $2.7 trillion in domestic assets as of the end of last year. Dimon is worth about $2.2 billion, according to Forbes' latest estimates, with most of his fortune coming from his stake in his bank. JPMorgan grew its already huge portfolio by 6% last year thanks in part to its May 2023 acquisition of bankrupt regional bank First Republic, a takeover that Dimon called Monday something we would have done just to ourselves but rather a decision aimed at stabilizing the American banking sector. system in the broad sense.

Tangent

The tone of Dimon's extensive 58-page memo was not just alarmist: Among Dimon's positive observations was the impact of artificial intelligence, which he compared to electricity, printing and steam engine in terms of potential societal impact.

Crucial quote

I have a confession to make: I am a die-hard, patriotic, free enterprise (properly regulated, of course) and free market capitalist, Dimon wrote after radiating diversity, fairness and The inclusion of his company (DEI), an apparent nod to the notion of DEI as a scarecrow among other billionaires and powerful figures.

To monitor

JPMorgan will report its first-quarter financial results Friday morning, kicking off earnings season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2024/04/08/jamie-dimon-head-of-us-largest-bank-warns-of-8-interest-rates-along-with-recession/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

