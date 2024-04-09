French and British troops change guard to mark 120 years of friendship since Entente Cordiale





On Monday, French and British troops switched roles and took part in a changing of the guard ceremony outside the palace of each country's head of state. This is an unprecedented move commemorating 120 years since the Entente Cordiale.

The Entente Cordiale Agreement, signed in 1904, solidified improved relations after the Napoleonic Wars and is still considered the foundation of the alliance between the two NATO members to this day.

Even after Brexit and the war in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said, “This agreement is a cornerstone for somehow maintaining the relationship between our two countries.”

“Long live the negotiated relationship, long live the friendship between France and England,” he said, switching to English.

Macron and British Ambassador to France Menna Rawlings watched British guards take part in the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside the Elysee Palace on Monday morning.

French guards then did the same in London, outside Buckingham Palace, the official residence of Charles III.

At the Elysees, 16 men from the 7th Company of the British Embassy's Coldstream Guards, wearing traditional bearskin hats, rescued French soldiers from the 1st Infantry Regiment.

The French military choir then sang the national anthems 'God Save the King' and 'La Marseillaise'.

06:04 'More to beat Russia'

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejeun celebrated their countries' “close friendship” in joint comments published late Sunday.

They said the key is to ensure that Ukraine does not lose the fight to repel a Russian invasion when NATO mobilizes.

“As Europe's two founding members and Europe's nuclear powers, Britain and France have a responsibility to push the alliance to meet the challenges that lie ahead,” the diplomats wrote in Britain's Telegraph newspaper.

“We must do more to defeat Russia. The world is watching and will judge us if we fail.”

“For the first time in the history of the Elysee, foreign troops have been invited to attend a military ceremony,” a French presidential official said.

In late 2023, Macron again unveiled the Changing of the Republican Guard ceremony on the first Tuesday of each month, but the event was much less extravagant than the ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.

A French presidential official said two divisions of the French Republican Guard's 1st and 2nd Infantry Regiments took part in the London event, along with Company F of the Scottish Guards and other British Guard units.

Prince Edward, Duchess of Edinburgh, his wife Sophie, British Chief of Staff General Patrick Sanders, and French Army Chief of Staff Pierre Schull watched along.

The event, held on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, was the first time a country outside the Commonwealth had participated in the Changing of the Guard ceremony. The Commonwealth includes former British colonies and territories that are predominantly English-speaking.

post-Brexit tensions

The signing of the Entente Cordiale on April 8, 1904, is widely credited with preparing the way for France and Britain to join forces against Germany in World War I.

The agreement is often used as shorthand to describe Franco-British relations, but relations have deteriorated due to tensions in recent years, especially after Britain left the European Union.

Immigration was a particular stumbling block, and London put pressure on Paris to halt the flow of migrants across the Channel.

But the state visit, one of King Charles' last public engagements before he was diagnosed with cancer last fall, was widely seen as a remarkable success that demonstrated the fundamental strength of the relationship.

