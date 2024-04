Sick, sandy but triumphant, runner Russ Cook reached the northernmost point in Africa on Sunday, nearly a year after setting off from the southern tip on a quest to traverse the entire continent.

Dozens of supporters gathered on a rocky outcrop next to the Mediterranean in northern Tunisia to cheer on a British charity fundraiser who covered more than 10,000 miles across 16 countries in 352 days.

I'm a little tired, Cook said, an understatement.

The 27-year-old endurance athlete from Worthing in southern England has crossed jungles and deserts, circumnavigated conflict zones and been held up by theft, injuries and visa issues.

British runner Russ Cook poses for a photo with a commemorative sign marking Africa's northernmost point after arriving at Cape Angela, northeast of Tunis, on Sunday. Fethi Belaid/AFP – Getty Images

Cook, known by his nickname Hardest Geezer on social media, set off from Cape Agulhas in South Africa, the southernmost tip of the continent, on April 22, 2023. He hoped to complete the journey in 240 days, covering the distance of at least one marathon each day.

He and his team had their money, passports and equipment stolen in a gunpoint robbery in Angola. He was temporarily out of action in Nigeria due to back pain. And his progress was almost halted by his lack of a visa to enter Algeria before diplomatic intervention from the Algerian Embassy in the UK secured the necessary documents.

Cook, who has spoken about how running helped her deal with her own mental health issues, previously ran almost 2,000 miles from Istanbul to Worthing in 68 days.

His African runs raised more than $870,000 for the Running Charity, which helps homeless youth, and Sandblast, a charity that helps people migrating from Western Sahara.

Russ Cook joins supporters on the final leg of his run. Fethi Belaid/AFP – Getty Images

After 352 days on the road and not seeing her family for a long time, my girlfriend Cook told Sky Newsas that she started running on Sunday with supporters coming from far and wide to run the final leg. My body hurts a lot. But one day I won't complain.

Cook said he plans to celebrate by throwing a party where British band Soft Play is expected to perform.

He said he was going to have strawberry daiquiris on the beach tonight. That would be unrealistic.

