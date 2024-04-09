Helldivers 2 boosts UK game sales by 26% in March | UK monthly charts





During March, 3.65 million PC and console games were sold across the UK, an impressive increase of 26% on the same period in 2023.

Sony's Helldivers 2 was the best-selling video game for the second month in a row, according to GSD Data, which tracks all physical and digital sales for most major publishers.

Now, eight weeks later, the game's sales are trending ahead of Spider-Man 2 (Sony's last major release) since the same period. Of course, these are very different games. Spider-Man 2 retails for £70 and is only available on PS5. Helldivers 2 is affordable and also available on PC.

Needless to say, the new game is performing impressively and continues to top the charts every week.

The battle for Japanese RPGs took place in March, with Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (technically released in February but part of the March data) and Dragon's Dogma 2 both hitting the market. result? Dragon's Dogma 2, which debuted at #3 on the charts this month, was a marginal success, while Final Fantasy VII Rebirth came in at #5. It's not a huge amount, but it's worth noting that when calculating this data, Dragon's Dogma 2 has only been on the market for two weeks.

Between the two RPGs is WWE 2K24, which is off to a stronger start than last year's game. After four weeks, 2K24's sales are 8% higher than 2K23's.

Flooding the charts this week are Command & Conquer titles. The title was part of a 17-title bundle released on Steam in March. Two of those games (Generals and Red Alert 2) were in the top 10, and a total of 10 games were in the top 20.

As a result, new releases like Rise of Ronin (#21) and Princess Peach: Showtime (#30) ranked lower on the charts than they used to.

Gaming hardware continues to decline year over year.

Meanwhile, more than 117,000 games consoles were sold in the UK during March, according to GfK panel data.

It was a 22% increase compared to February, but a 15% decrease compared to March last year.

As we said last month, the PS5 was officially released around this time last year and saw a significant increase in sales, so this year's comparison was always going to be difficult. We're also entering our eighth year in the Nintendo Switch market. This product is now starting to show its age.

PS5 sales are up 25% from February, but down 9% from March last year. Sony's console took first place this month.

Nintendo Switch sales increased 20% month-over-month, but decreased 20% year-over-year. Narrowly missing out on second place were the Xbox Series S and X, up 19% from the previous month but down 18% year-over-year.

Elsewhere, 732,584 accessories were sold in the UK in March, up 20% on February and 16% on March last year. The White DualSense controller falls to third place, while the Midnight Black version leaps to first place. The Starlight Blue DualSense controller had the biggest gain of the month, rising 13 places to #6. PlayStation Portal rose 6 places to 8th place, and Xbox Astral Purple Controller rose 9 places to 9th place.

The new pink Joy-Cons for Switch, released simultaneously with Nintendo's Princess Peach Showtime game, debuted at number 52.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, GfK Games Director Dorian Bloch went into more detail about this month's accessory sales.

“The controller category has seen a lot of change so far this year, driven by the PS5 joypad, particularly sales,” he says. “Dualsense Edge is the #2 joypad by PS5 sales, right behind Dualsense White. Obviously the Edge doesn't sell in as much volume as the Dualsense White, but we're talking about a product that costs £57 and one that costs £209.”

Bloch added that gaming mice and keyboards have done really well this year. The mouse market is dominated by Logitech products such as the G502, G305, and G203.

“And Logitech is stealing the show with its sales,” says Bloch. “The top 10 mice by sales this year are all Logitech.

In terms of keyboards, the Trust GXT-830 and GXT-865 (both sold in March) and the Logitech G213 are leading the way. Steelseries is seeing impressive revenue growth, Bloch says. The five SKUs are doing well, especially the Apex Pro keyboard.

UK GSD March 2024 Top 10 (Digital and Physical) Position Titles 1 Helldivers 2 (Sony) 2 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 3 Dragon's Dogma 2 (Capcom) 4 WWE 2K24 (2K Games) 5 Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (Square Enix) ) 6 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 7 Command & Conquer: Generals (EA) 8 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 9 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 10 Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 (EA)

GSD Digital Data includes games from participating companies sold through PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, and Nintendo Eshop. Key participating companies include Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, and Saber Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvelous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), and Milestone. , Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are notable absentees, along with smaller studios.

