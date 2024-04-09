



The Reform UK Party has been accused by green campaigners of seeking to weaponize the climate crisis as a wedge issue in the general election after claiming there was a conflict between funding the NHS and achieving net zero.

At a press conference in Westminster on Monday, Reform Party leader Richard Tice suggested scrapping Britain's pledge to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 would free up cash for the NHS.

Tice said: I think in this country we have a choice. It's a pretty clear choice. Do you want to eliminate the waiting list in two years and keep it that way? That is the choice of reform. Or do you want net zero CO2 emissions within 25 years? That is Labour's choice.

Tice's plans for the NHS rely on far more people seeking private health care, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. He suggested this could reduce the pressure on the NHS, but medical experts said many of the staff that private providers rely on also work for the NHS.

Tice claimed it would cost around $30 billion a year to meet net zero commitments made by all of the UK's mainstream political parties. He said that to reduce NHS waiting lists to zero within two years, around $17 billion in additional health spending per year would be needed.

Tice told the Today program: The British have never heard of the cost. [of net zero]That's more than $30 billion in taxpayer cash. [a year].

But his calculations are unclear. A party spokesman said it came from a variety of sources, including the party's own judgment and assessment. They say government ministries, parliaments, Cuango and others have been directed to spend billions of taxpayer cash each year on areas such as changing building processes, grids and more to reduce carbon emissions and provide massive subsidies.

Scrapping the net zero target would mean all of this would stop, Tice said.

He argued that subsidies to renewable energy companies were about $15 billion per year, subsidies to steel companies were about $1 billion, subsidies to auto companies were an additional billion dollars, and the power grid received about $60 billion per year over 10 years. I did. He said this all needs to stop.

“We do not acknowledge this,” a spokesperson for the Department of Energy and Security and NetZero said. [30bn] shame. We agree that hard-working families must face unfair costs or change their lifestyles. That's why we take a proportional, pragmatic and realistic approach to net zero. Since September, we have been focused on stimulating $24 billion in private investment.

The government does not reveal exactly how much is being spent on net zero, but the International Energy Agency recently estimated that the UK government spends around $26 billion a year on low-carbon energy, less than comparable developed countries.

Reform spokespeople did not cite these estimates. The amount spent on subsidies and tax cuts for oil and gas is also likely to be high. The Liberal Democrats said research from the House of Commons Library found the government spent $60 billion on renewable energy between 2015 and 2023. This is a considerably small amount compared to the $80 billion the government spent on fossil fuels during the same period.

Previous claims about net-zero costs have also been shown to have little factual basis.

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer said: This is the kind of crazy thinking we have come to expect from Tice and his Reform Party. They have a net zero reliability rating.

The path to net zero could actually lead to financial savings for the NHS rather than increased costs. Cleaner air, more active travel, and improved access to green spaces have all been proven to improve physical and mental health. And the costs of not taking action to address the climate crisis far outweigh the costs of taking action.

Green campaigners have accused Tice of trying to create a department without a clear idea of ​​what the pursuit of net zero emissions means and what the risks are to the UK if it fails to tackle the climate crisis.

Mike Childs, Director of Science, Policy and Research at Friends of the Earth, said: “The Reform Party’s suggestion that cutting spending to meet climate targets will in any way help the NHS is complete nonsense. The health of people and the planet are inextricably linked.

He said living in cold, damp homes causes illness and puts a strain on the NHS. Reducing emissions by cutting the massive energy waste in households in the UK's drought-stricken households could save money and reduce bills, especially for poorer households.

By providing some funding, although not enough to insulate homes, the government is helping to reduce energy costs and is going some way towards tackling the tens of billions of pounds that cold homes are costing the NHS and economy dearly, he said.

He added that government spending on net zero in other areas is also a clear public benefit. Government funding is used to support public transport, which reduces carbon emissions and air pollution. Dirty air places a huge burden on health services and businesses. It is estimated that illness and lost workdays cost up to $20 billion annually.

Campaigners also said renewable energy was vital to Britain's energy security despite being a target of the far right. High gas prices have raised the cost of living since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but renewable energy offers a cheaper alternative that is not subject to such international fluctuations.

Estimates suggest that allowing the climate crisis to continue could cost the UK economy hundreds of billions of pounds. Childs said: As climate breakdown deepens and extreme weather events such as searing temperatures, floods and storms become more unstable, an already strained NHS will see even greater demand for its services. The Reform Party's plans will not reduce pressure on the NHS but will result in huge costs.

Doug Parr, chief scientist and policy director at Greenpeace UK, suggested Tice's comments were more suited to sparking a culture war over net zero rather than any serious policy intent. He said: Richard Tice is weaponizing climate policy to sow division, when in reality climate policy is the solution to so many problems facing our society. Climate solutions will not only help the planet, but they will also help ordinary people struggling with the cost of living, a stagnant economy and collapsing public services.

He added: The way to save the NHS is not just to tax the super rich and big polluters, but to invest in green technologies – the biggest and best opportunity to grow our faltering economy. This could raise billions to save the NHS, ease the cost of living and help the climate. If Richard Tice would rather spout incredible ideas than demand that his wealthy peers pay their fair share of taxes, we should ask whose interests he is actually serving.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/08/reform-uk-criticised-for-claiming-funding-nhs-and-reaching-net-zero-are-at-odds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos