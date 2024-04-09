From unfair trade to TikTok: US Treasury Secretary Yellens' trip to China | International exchange





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her team are leaving China and returning to the United States after attempting to address major current issues between the two countries.

Here's a look at what she tried to accomplish, what was achieved, and where the world's two largest economies stand:

Unfair trade practices

Yellen said she wanted to participate in U.S.-China negotiations to address a major complaint from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration that Beijing's economic model and trade practices place businesses and workers Americans at an unfair competitive disadvantage by producing highly subsidized solar and electric products. loss-making vehicles and lithium-ion batteries, dominating the global market.

Subsidies from the Chinese government and other policy support have encouraged solar panel and electric vehicle (EV) makers in China to invest in factories, building production capacity far beyond what the domestic market can absorb.

She calls it overcapacity.

Throughout the week of meetings, she spoke about the risks of one country maintaining almost all of its production capacity in these industries, the threat this poses to other countries' industries, and how of which a rapid and massive increase in a country's exports can have great impacts on the market. Mondial economy.

Ultimately, the two sides agreed to hold intensive exchanges on more balanced economic growth, according to a U.S. statement released after Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng held extended meetings over two days in the city. south of Guangzhou.

It was not immediately clear when or where these exchanges would take place.

It's not going to be resolved in an afternoon or a month, but I think they've heard that this is an important issue for us, she said.

Money laundering and related crimes

After several rounds of meetings, the US Treasury and China's Central Bank have agreed to work together to end money laundering in their respective financial systems.

Nearly all of the precursor chemicals needed to make the deadly substance fentanyl come from China and are destined for the United States.

The United States says sharing information on money laundering linked to fentanyl trafficking could help disrupt the flow of precursor chemicals to Mexico and the United States.

Treasury is committed to using all of our tools, including international cooperation, to counter this threat, Yellen said in a speech announcing the group's formation.

The new cooperation between the United States and China will be part of the two countries' economic working groups launched last September, and the first exchange will take place in the coming weeks.

Tic Tac

Efforts in the United States to ban social media app TikTok, owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, were initially raised by the Chinese during U.S.-China negotiations, a senior official said. Treasury to the Associated Press news agency. The company has in the past promoted a data security restructuring plan called Project Texas, which it says sufficiently protects against national security concerns.

However, US lawmakers continued their efforts to either ban the app or force the Chinese company to divest its stake in the company, which the White House supported. In China this week, it was clear there was little progress on the issue.

Yellen told a news conference Monday that she supports the government's efforts to address national security concerns related to sensitive personal data.

It's a legitimate concern, she said.

Many U.S. social apps are not allowed to operate in China, Yellen said. We would like to find a way forward.

Financial stability

On the second day of Yellen's visit to China, the United States and China announced an agreement to work closely on issues related to financial stability, as U.S. and Chinese financial regulators agreed to organize a series of exercises simulating the bankruptcy of a large bank in one or the other. of the two countries.

The goal is to determine how to coordinate in the event of a bank failure, with the aim of preventing catastrophic stress on the global financial system.

Yellen said several exercises have already taken place.

I am pleased that we will be hosting upcoming discussions on the operational resilience of the financial sector and the implications for financial stability of the insurance sector's exposure to climate risks.

Just like military leaders need a crisis hotline, Yellen said.

U.S. and Chinese financial regulators must be able to communicate to prevent financial tensions from turning into crises with far-reaching consequences for our citizens and the international community.

What she ate

Yellen has been something of a food celebrity in China since she ate mushrooms that may have psychedelic effects in Beijing last July.

This trip was no different.

Senior Chinese officials have discussed his celebrity before important meetings. Premier Li Qiang noted in his opening speech that Yellen's visit had indeed attracted a lot of attention in society, with media covering her travel and culinary habits.

And social networks were abuzz, following his latest trips to Guangzhou and Beijing.

This time in Beijing, Yellen ate at Lao Chuan Ban, a popular Sichuan restaurant. She also had lunch with Beijing Mayor Yin Yong at the Beijing International Hotel.

On Monday evening, her last night in China, Yellen visited Jing-A Brewing Co in Beijing, co-founded by an American, where she ordered a Flying Fist IPA, a beer made with American hops.

