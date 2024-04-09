Another low pressure area bringing wind and rain





Another area of ​​low pressure is closely following Storm Kathleen, which brought difficult conditions to parts of the UK over the weekend.

A low pressure system will bring the strongest winds to Cornwall and coastal areas of Devon and Somerset later today [Monday 8 April] As the system continues to track across the UK overnight, strong winds will extend along much of the English Channel coast into Kent and north along the Celtic Sea and Irish Sea coasts into Lancashire. These strong winds, combined with large waves and one of the highest tides of the year, will impact coastal areas. Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for parts of southern and eastern Scotland.

Frank Saunders is a senior meteorologist at the Met Office. He said: This system is currently in its intensifying phase and will bring the strongest gusts to areas on its western and southern flanks. As the system develops, there will be a return of warm air to parts of south-east England today, although there is a chance of thunder and lightning this evening.

coastal influence

Harry Walton, Environment Agency flood manager, said: Minor coastal flooding impacts are likely to occur in parts of England on Monday and Tuesday due to a combination of spring tides and strong winds causing storm surge and large waves.

“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground to help reduce the impact of flooding and support affected communities. “We urge people to stay safe on the coast and use extreme caution on coastal paths and footpaths, and do not drive. Recommended: Even just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move a car and drive through floodwaters.

Helen Caughey is Deputy Meteorologist at the Met Office. Looking at her outlook for later this week, she said: The forecast includes a brief, quiet interlude thanks to a ridge of high pressure forming across the country late Tuesday. This will keep most areas dry for some time, but frost is possible overnight in vulnerable areas.

However, another round of rain is expected to pour in from the west by Wednesday, with heavy downpours continuing to fall, especially in the highlands to the west and north, and warnings have already been issued for parts of western Scotland. This system will bring strong and gusty winds, especially to coastal areas and highlands in the northern region. The driest and brightest conditions are likely to be across the South and East.

People should check their flood risk, register for free flood warnings and check the latest conditions at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk. Call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency. Follow us on Twitter for the latest flood updates.

You can get the latest weather forecasts from our website by following us on Twitter and Facebook and our mobile app available in the App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

