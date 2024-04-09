



Have you seen the total solar eclipse?

If you were one of the lucky ones with cloudless skies on Monday (April 8), you might be hooked on eclipse chasing for the rest of your life. And if you're one of the unlucky ones stuck under the clouds, well, there's always next time.

But when is the next time? If you're ready to travel abroad, not so long: two years and change. But if you want to stay in the United States, you will have to wait a while: almost a decade.

“Solar eclipses occur every few years on Earth, but the path of totality is only about 100 miles. [160 kilometers] wide,” Jason Steffen, associate professor of physics at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, told Space.com. “Two-thirds of the time, the path of totality will be over oceans. So it's not that eclipses are rare, but that it's rare for an eclipse to pass nearby. »

So whether you've caught the eclipse bug or are still hoping to see your first-ever total solar eclipse, here's what you need to know about upcoming celestial events.

When will the next total solar eclipse occur in the United States?

You may have seen the year 2044, and while it's true that there will be a total solar eclipse in the United States that year, there will actually be one even earlier.

On March 30, 2033, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Alaska, of course in remote Alaska. The path of totality crosses the northwest part of the state, from Utqiagvik (formerly known as Barrow) to Nome, and totality will last about 2.5 minutes. Infrastructure is quite limited in this part of the state, so if you plan to go there, be sure to book your accommodation in advance.

The next total solar eclipse visible from the Lower 48, however, will take place on August 22, 2044. Totality will only be visible in three American states: Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. And while there's certainly more infrastructure in this part of the country than in remote Alaska, it's still a fairly sparsely populated area. Again, you will need to plan your trip as early as possible. What's unique about this eclipse, however, is the fact that it occurs around sunset, which will definitely make for some great photos.

Then, a year later, there will be another “Great American Total Solar Eclipse,” which will be much more visible. On August 12, 2045, the totality will cross the entire country, from northern California to Florida. This event may be 21 years from now, but we think it will generate the same frenzy as this year's eclipse. Additionally, August is generally better for total solar eclipses at cloud level.

“I prefer my total eclipses in August,” tweeted meteorologist Jim Cantore, referring to the cloud cover of this year's total solar eclipse.

When (and where) will the next total solar eclipse occur in the world?

If you're too impatient to wait nine (or 20) years for the next total solar eclipse, you have plenty of options. The next total solar eclipse, anywhere in the world, will take place on August 12, 2026, just over two years from now.

What's great about this eclipse is that totality will be visible from an easy (and fun) place to visit: Spain. The path of the eclipse crosses the northern half of the country, with totality between Barcelona and Madrid and continuing to the Balearic Islands. Although there are thousands of hotel rooms and vacation rentals in this area, August is peak tourist season in many parts of Spain, so it will likely be busy.

Fortunately, the eclipse will also pass through more distant locations that may attract intrepid eclipse chasers. It will follow the east coast of Greenland and travel to Reykjavik, Iceland. But chances are the weather will be a little more cooperative along Spain's sunny Mediterranean coast.

When will the next annular eclipse or partial eclipse take place?

Although partial and annular solar eclipses may not be as spectacular as total solar eclipses, they are still interesting celestial events to observe. The next annular solar eclipse or “ring of fire” will occur later this year, on October 2, and will be visible over a thin portion of Chile and Argentina, as well as a few Pacific islands.

The next solar eclipse to hit the United States is the partial eclipse of March 29, 2025, which darkens the sky for observers in the far northeastern part of the country.

Editor's note: If you took a great solar eclipse photo and want to share it with Space.com readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and address location at [email protected].

