The United States urgently needs a larger network. Here's a quick solution.





One of the biggest obstacles to clean energy development in the United States is the lack of power lines. Building new transmission lines can take a decade or more due to delays in obtaining permits and local opposition. But there could be a quicker and less expensive solution, according to two reports released Tuesday.

Replacing existing power lines with cables made from advanced materials could double the capacity of the power grid in many parts of the country, making room for much more wind and solar power.

This technique, known as advanced rollover, is widely used in other countries. But many U.S. utilities have been slow to adopt it due to unfamiliarity with the technology as well as regulatory and bureaucratic hurdles, researchers found.

We were quite surprised at how much capacity increase can be achieved through rollover, said Amol Phadke, a senior scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, who contributed to one of the reports released Tuesday. Working with GridLab, a consulting firm, Berkeley researchers studied what would happen if advanced rollover were widely adopted.

It's not the only thing we need to do to improve the network, but it can be an important part of the solution, Dr Phadke said.

Today, most power lines are made of steel cores surrounded by aluminum strands, a design that has been around for a century. In the 2000s, several companies developed cables that used smaller, lighter cores, such as carbon fiber, and could contain more aluminum. These advanced cables can carry up to twice as much current as older models.

Replacing old lines can be done relatively quickly. In 2011, AEP, a Texas utility, had an urgent need to provide more electricity to the Lower Rio Grande Valley to meet increasing population growth. It would have taken too long to acquire land and permits and to build pylons for a new transmission line. Instead, AEP replaced 240 miles of cable on an existing line with advanced conductors, which took less than three years and increased the lines' carrying capacity by 40 percent.

In many places, upgrading power lines with advanced conductors could nearly double the capacity of existing transmission corridors for less than half the cost of building new lines, researchers found. If utilities began deploying advanced conductors nationwide to replace thousands of miles of cable, they could add four times more transmission capacity by 2035 than they are currently doing.

This would allow much more solar and wind power to be used from thousands of projects that have been proposed but cannot move forward because local grids are too congested to accommodate them.

Installing advanced conductors is a promising idea, but questions remain, including how much additional wind and solar power can be built near existing lines, said Shinjini Menon, vice president of asset management and wildfire safety at Southern California Edison, one of the largest in the country. utilities. Power companies will likely still have to build many new lines to reach more isolated windy, sunny areas, she said.

We agree that advanced drivers will be very, very useful, said Ms. Menon, whose company has already embarked on several renewal projects in California. But how far can we go? The jurors are still absent.

Experts largely agree that slow development of the electricity grid is the Achilles heel of the transition to cleaner energy. The Department of Energy estimates that the nation's network of transmission lines may need to expand by two-thirds or more by 2035 to meet President Biden's goals to power the nation with clean energy.

But building transmission lines has become a brutal task, and developers can take a decade or more to lay a new line across several counties, get approval from a patchwork of different agencies, and deal with lawsuits over spoiled views or damage to ecosystems. Last year, the United States added only 251 miles of high-voltage transmission lines, a number that has been declining for a decade.

Climate issues are important. In 2022, Congress approved hundreds of billions of dollars for solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles and other non-polluting technologies to combat global warming as part of the Climate Reduction Act. inflation. But if the United States cannot add new transportation capacity more quickly, about half of the emissions reductions expected from this law may not materialize, researchers with the Princeton-led REPEAT project have found.

The difficulty of building new lines has led many energy experts and industry officials to explore ways to make more use of the existing network. This includes grid improvement technologies such as sensors that allow utilities to send more energy through existing lines without overloading them and advanced controls that allow operators to reduce grid congestion. Studies have shown that these techniques can increase network capacity by 10 to 30 percent at low cost.

Countries like Belgium and the Netherlands have widely deployed advanced conductors to integrate more wind and solar power, said Emilia Chojkiewicz, one of the authors of the Berkeley report.

We talked to the transportation network planners there and they all said it was a no-brainer, Ms. Chojkiewicz said. It is often difficult to obtain new rights of way for the lines and renewal is much faster.

If rollover is so effective, why aren't more utilities in the United States doing it? That question was the focus of the second report released Tuesday by GridLab and Energy Innovation, a nonprofit organization.

One problem is the fragmented nature of the U.S. power system, which is effectively three grids managed by 3,200 different utilities and a complex patchwork of regional planners and regulators. This means that new technologies that require careful study and retraining of workers sometimes spread more slowly than in countries with just a handful of network operators.

Many utilities are reluctant to take risks, said Dave Bryant, chief technology officer at CTC Global, a leading manufacturer of advanced conductors that has projects in more than 60 countries.

There are also inappropriate incentives, according to the report. Because of the way utilities are paid, they often have a greater financial incentive to build new lines rather than upgrade existing equipment. Conversely, some regulators are wary of the higher upfront cost of advanced drivers, even if they pay for themselves over the long term. Many utilities also have little incentive to cooperate with each other on long-term transportation planning.

The biggest obstacle is that the industry and regulators are still caught in a short-term, reactive mentality, said Casey Baker, senior program manager at GridLab. But we're in an era today where we need the network to grow very quickly, and our existing processes haven't caught up to that reality.

This may be starting to change in some places. In Montana, Northwestern Energy recently replaced part of an aging line with advanced conductors to reduce the risk of wildfires. The new line sag less in the heat, making it less likely to come into contact with trees. Pleased with the results, Montana lawmakers passed a bill that would give utilities financial incentives to install advanced conductors. A bill in Virginia would require utilities to consider the technology.

As demand for electricity begins to rise for the first time in two decades due to the emergence of new data centers, factories and electric vehicles, creating bottlenecks on the grid, many services public are overcoming their distrust of new technologies.

We're seeing a lot more interest in grid-enhancement technologies, whether it's renewal or other options, said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, an energy company. California electrician, and president of the Edison Electric Institute, a utility company. organization. There is a sense of urgency.

