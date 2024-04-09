'Forever chemicals' found in more than half of food and beverage samples | uk news





The government should ban 25 pesticides, including so-called “forever chemicals”, campaigners have said. That's because potentially harmful toxins have been found in more than half of tested foods and drinks available to Britons.

PFA chemicals, a toxin that takes centuries to break down in the environment, were found in more than 3,300 samples tested by the UK government in 2022.

Because PFAs can accumulate in living organisms and are linked to serious health conditions, campaign group Pan UK has called for a ban on 25 PFA pesticides used in the UK, six of which have been classified as “extremely hazardous”. .

Of all the items tested, strawberries appeared to be the most affected. Of the 120 samples tested, 95% contained PFA.

According to the Ministry of Environment's Pesticide Residue Advisory Committee (PRiF) report, food and beverages were tested for residues of approximately 401 types of pesticides.

The analysis found that peaches, cucumbers, apricots and beans all contained at least 15% of the samples containing PFA.

According to the PLiF report, 56.4% of the samples tested contained residues of the pesticide being tested, but this was below the maximum residue level (MRL) allowed by law in food.

Meanwhile, 1.8% of samples contained pesticide residues above this legal level.

The report said the UK's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) carries out a risk assessment of all pesticide residues found in its testing program and takes further action if a risk to health is identified.

“It is useful to note that even when food contains residues above the MRL, the HSE rarely finds a possible risk to the health of people eating that food,” he said.

However, Pesticide Action Network UK (Pan UK) said MRLs do not guarantee that the amount of pesticides found in food is safe.

They also claimed that there was no consideration at all for the various routes consumers could be exposed to, such as plastic food packaging, drinking water, and various household products.

Analyzing the test results, Pan UK found that 61% of 109 grape samples, 56% of 121 cherry samples, 42% of 96 spinach samples and 38% of 96 tomato samples contained PFA.

Pan UK's Nick Mole said PFA pesticides are “completely unnecessary for growing food” and called on the government to ban 25 pesticides currently in use.

He said: “Given the growing evidence linking PFAs to serious diseases such as cancer, it is clear that UK consumers have no choice but to ingest these chemicals, some of which may remain in their bodies for long into the future. “I am deeply concerned about this,” he said. .

“We urgently need to develop a better understanding of the health risks associated with consuming these ‘forever chemicals’ and do everything we can to keep them out of the food chain.”

The organization said ministers should also increase support to help farmers end their reliance on chemicals and adopt safer and more sustainable alternatives.

Dr Shubhi Sharma, of the Chem Trust, which campaigns to protect humans and animals from harmful chemicals, called for a total ban on PFA, saying it had “now polluted every corner of our planet”.

In response to Sky News, a Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) spokesperson said: “We have set strict limits on pesticide residue levels in both consumer food and animal feed.

“These limits are set to protect public health and are set below levels considered safe for people to eat, and apply to both food produced in the UK and food imported from other countries.”

