Chemical forever linked to cancer found in UK food





Permanently toxic chemicals have been found in more than half of Britain's fruit and vegetables, prompting a public health warning from campaigners.

Poly and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), used in some pesticides, have been identified in a variety of foods in 2022, according to recent government testing results.

PFAs, called forever chemicals because they can take centuries to break down in the environment, can accumulate in the bodies of living organisms and have been linked to serious health conditions such as cancer and high cholesterol.

More than 3,300 food and drink samples available in UK supply chains in 2022 were tested for residues of around 401 different pesticides, according to a report by the Environment Department's Advisory Committee on Pesticide Residues (PRiF).

Pesticide Action Network UK (Pan UK), which analyzed the test results, found that strawberries were the worst pest, with 95% of 120 tested samples containing PFA pesticides.

This was followed by 61% of the 109 grape samples tested, 56% of the 121 cherry samples, 42% of the 96 spinach samples, and 38% of the 96 tomato samples.

Meanwhile, peaches, cucumbers, apricots and beans all had at least 15% of their samples containing PFA, according to the analysis.

According to the PLiF report, 56.4% of the samples tested contained residues of the pesticide being tested, but this was below the maximum residue level (MRL) allowed by law in food.

Meanwhile, 1.8% of samples contained pesticide residues above this legal level.

The report said the UK's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) carries out a risk assessment of all pesticide residues found in its testing program and takes further action if a risk to health is identified.

He said it is useful to note that even when food contains residues above the MRL, the HSE finds little potential risk to the health of people who eat it.

However, Pan UK said MRLs do not guarantee that the amount of pesticides found in food is safe and do not take into account potential PFA exposure routes such as plastic food packaging, drinking water and a wide range of household products.

Pan UK's Nick Mole said: Given the growing evidence that PFAs are linked to serious diseases such as cancer, there is no choice for UK consumers but to consume these chemicals, and some of them may It is very concerning that it can remain in the body. The body lasts long into the future.

We urgently need to develop a better understanding of the health risks associated with consuming these timeless chemicals and do everything we can to keep them out of the food chain.

Pan UK is calling on the government to ban 25 PFA pesticides currently used in the UK, six of which are classified as very dangerous.

The organization said ministers should also increase support to help farmers end their reliance on chemicals and adopt safer and more sustainable alternatives.

Mr Mole said: The UK government's much-delayed plans to limit the negative effects of PFAs focus only on industrial chemicals and completely ignore pesticides.

PFA pesticides are completely unnecessary for growing food and are easily avoidable sources of PFA contamination.

Eliminating this would be a huge win for consumers, farmers and the environment.

Dr Shubhi Sharma, of the Chem Trust, which campaigns to protect humans and animals from harmful chemicals, said:

No one consented to being exposed to these harmful chemicals, we had no choice to opt out, and now we must live with this toxic legacy for decades to come.

The least we can do is to stop adding to this toxic burden by banning the use of PFAs as a group.

What do we know about the link to cancer?

Forever chemicals, known as PFAs, have been linked to higher rates of cancer, including kidney, prostate and breast cancer.

However, it is difficult to find a clear link between toxic chemicals and the development of cancer.

Research is ongoing to understand how substances affect the body, but exposure to chemicals, especially at high levels, is thought to alter biological pathways.

Last year, researchers at the Yale School of Public Health exposed colon cancer cells to PFAS, which caused the cells to migrate to new locations, a process known as metastasis, suggesting it could have a similar effect in humans. The full test-tube study was published in Environmental Science & Technology.

Animal studies allow scientists to test the effects of individual substances on living models, but they do not fully match the human body. Additionally, these studies typically use exposure levels that are much higher than those experienced by people.

The limited human research on PFAS and cancer is influenced by other factors, such as people's genetics, lifestyle and exposure to various chemicals. This makes it difficult to draw a clear link.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) moved PFOA – two permanent chemicals no longer produced in the UK – from Group 2B (carcinogenic) to Group 1 (carcinogenic) after reviewing new research late last year.

Although the evidence that PFOA can cause cancer is still not as strong as the evidence for other substances classified as Group 1, this change shows how important research is in understanding cancer risk.

It is essential that more research be done to help improve our understanding of these chemicals and their health effects.

