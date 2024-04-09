Total eclipse shows us how important solar power is to the United States





You don't know what you've got until it's gone, and the total eclipse is a stark reminder of that adage when it comes to the key role solar energy currently plays in the United States.

More than 31 million people, or nearly 10 percent of the United States population, live in an area that will experience a total solar eclipse today. Millions more live near dirty power plants that could be harnessed to make up for lost solar energy.

Grid managers had to find backup power sources to cope with the eclipse. This shows us how far the country has come in cleaning up its electricity grid and what is still sorely lacking to accomplish this task.

All 50 states will experience some degree of disruption

All 50 states will experience some degree of disruption in solar energy production during the eclipse, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). It predicts a whopping 93% reduction in peak solar panel power on the Texas grid, where the solar eclipse will first cross the United States before carving a diagonal path across the country to Maine. The reduction in peak power is expected to reach 71 percent on the eastern power grid and 45 percent on the western grid.

The eclipse only reaches totality when the Sun is completely blocked by the Moon, for several minutes in each location. But a partial eclipse can persist for several hours. As solar production declines, electricity demand is expected to increase. Households and businesses with photovoltaic panels will not be able to rely on their own solar systems, as they will have to rely more on the grid.

This kind of mismatch between supply and demand can lead to outages. Grid managers have had plenty of time to prepare for this eclipse, so experts don't expect power outages. Hydropower and gas are expected to fill most of the solar energy gap. NREL expects gas to cover about 30% of losses from large-scale solar generation.

Simply put: more gas, more pollution. Nationally, this is not good for the United States' climate goals, which aim to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. As for soot and smog-producing pollutants, the effects are more concentrated in communities near fossil fuel power plants.

In the United States, about 32 million people live within three miles of a peaking plant, a facility that typically runs on gas and turns on during peaks in energy demand like the one expected by the solar eclipse. to release. The Peakers are among the dirtiest power plants in the country, and the majority of them are located in communities of color and low-income neighborhoods.

During the last total eclipse in the United States, in 2017, gas replaced the majority of lost solar energy. But a lot has changed since then. For starters, the path of totality is significantly wider this time around, meaning a much larger area is affected. Additionally, solar energy has become the cheapest source of electricity in history. The United States now has much more, with solar production capacity about 2.5 times greater than in 2017.

Although solar panels do not emit greenhouse gases or deteriorate air quality for nearby residents like fossil fuel power plants do, solar energy comes with its own challenges. Namely, it disappears when the suns do not shine. Of course, this isn't just a problem during a solar eclipse.

Fortunately, the United States has also made progress on this problem. Battery storage in the United States has increased from 0.6 GW during the last solar eclipse to 15.4 GW today. However, much more energy storage will still be required. According to the Energy Information Administration, the eclipse is expected to fully or partially block sunlight on large-scale solar farms with a combined capacity of 91.3 GW. To get a sense of scale, that's almost all of the country's large-scale solar capacity (although the U.S. has about 139 GW of capacity when including small-scale solar).

As an alternative to gas peaking plants, pumped hydro storage is expected to offset 42% of the solar energy shortfall during the eclipse. This involves pumping water from a lower altitude to a higher altitude and then letting it flow through a turbine to produce electricity. The system essentially works like a giant battery, and without it, the current loss of solar energy would likely have had even more serious consequences for air quality and the climate.

Increasing renewable energy production and storage capacity to ensure a consistently reliable supply is one of the biggest challenges facing power grids today. The solar eclipse is just one test of how ready the United States is to meet this challenge. It also shows how the only other alternative of continuing to rely on dirty energy sources comes at an unfair cost for many Americans.

