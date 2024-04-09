Stanford and Wharton tie for first in U.S. News' 2024 MBA rankings





Stanford Graduate School of Business and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania share top honors in U.S. News' 2024 rankings of the best full-time MBA programs in the United States.

The new updated list places the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, which topped last year's ranking, and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management tied for third place. MIT's Sloan School of Management took fifth place.

But while Stanford moved up five spots, from sixth place last year to first place, its East Coast rival, Harvard Business School, continued to slump, dropping yet another position to sixth. after fifth. What happened to the other schools moving in and out of the Top Ten. All three, Columbia, Duke Fuqua and Michigan Ross fell to a three-way tie for 12th place, perched in a spot where re-entry is possible, if not likely, in future rankings.

SOME RANKING CHANGES DUE TO NEW METRIC EVALUATING POST-MBA SALARIES BY PROFESSION

U.S. News has acknowledged that a change in methodology – assessing graduate salaries by occupation – is responsible for some ranking changes. “Schools may have improved or declined slightly in this edition's rankings based on the quality of their graduates' salaries, particularly when accounting for occupation, compared to graduates of other schools. “

The change in what is a U.S.-centric ranking has received praise from some deans. “The change in American media methodology, with less emphasis on starting salary after graduation, is a positive step,” says Ann Harrison, dean of the Haas School of Business at UC- Berkeley, which moved up four spots to finish seventh in a three-way tie. with the Yale School of Management and NYU Stern. Haas ranked fifth on this new measure, although its average salary and bonuses were the lowest of any Top Ten MBA program at $188,343.

But the dean makes a compelling argument about this new measure. “After all,” Harrison added, “business school graduates take jobs in a variety of industries, which logically means a variety of salary ranges. This is also true for Haas, where graduates prioritize areas where they can learn the most and succeed. the biggest impact, whether in consulting, product management, fintech or starting a new business. I applaud U.S. News for taking into account the reality of the wealth of opportunities for a high school graduate and for comparing apples to apples at all the schools it investigates.

VANDERBILT MBA PROGRAM MAKES BIGGEST ADVANCE IN TOP 25

Among the top 25 MBA programs, Vanderbilt University's MBA made the largest gain, moving up seven spots to 20th. Three schools gained four places. Besides Haas, UVA Darden moved from 14th to 10th place, while the University of Texas' McCombs School moved from 20th to 16th.

Two of the top 25 MBAs lost four places. Dartmouth Tuck slipped from sixth to 10th place last year, while Michigan Ross fell from eighth to 12th place.

These changes from year to year were nothing compared to some of the big ups and downs of the roller coaster. The University of Pittsburgh's full-time MBA program climbed 39 spots to 47th this year, up from 86th last year; American University's Kogod School of Business climbed 37 spots to finish 85th, a considerable improvement from its 2023 rank of 122. And Lehigh University's MBA moved up 32 spots to 66th from 98th .

27 OF THE TOP 100 CHANGED THE RANK BY TWO DIGITS FROM LAST YEAR

In contrast, Brandeis University's MBA program fell from the Top 100, dipping 27 spots to finish 107. Boise State University also slipped out of the Top 100, dropping 21 spots to tie Brandeis at 107th place . Stevens Institute of Technology fell 19 places to 87th and 72nd, respectively.

Obviously, changes of this magnitude over a 12-month period have little impact on the credibility of US News, because the quality of these programs is relatively stable. In fact, 27 of the MBA programs ranked in the Top 100 saw double-digit growth from last year.

It may confuse many to see Harvard Business School fall to sixth place, still behind MIT Sloan, among others, but the average starting salary and bonuses for the school's graduates have actually declined by almost 5%. $1,000, while places like Booth and Kellogg's increased by $10,000 on average. .

Last year, the average salary and sign-on bonus for Harvard MBA graduates was less than $200,000, or exactly $193,201 (see chart below). Six schools in the Top 10 have an average salary of more than $200,000, including leader Stanford at $209,680. Harvard also lags behind in job placement statistics, with only 84.2 percent of its graduates landing jobs three months after graduation, well below Top 10 leader UVA Darden with job placement rate of 95.6%.

Among the top 10 schools, the lowest applicant admission rate was again Stanford, which accepted 8.4% of its applicants, followed by Harvard Business School (13.2%) and MIT Sloan (17 .8%). The highest acceptance rate for a Top 10 school was Dartmouth Tuck, which admitted 40.1% of its applicants, up from 33.4% a year earlier.

The highest median GMATs for the last enrolled MBA class were reported by Stanford, Wharton, Kellogg, Harvard and UC Berkeley, at 740. Lowest? The 710 at UVA Darden. Stanford and Harvard also lead in posting the highest undergraduate GPAs for their most recent classes: 3.8. The lowest GPA in the Top 10? Dartmouth Tuck at 3.5.

The ten best MBA programs in the US News 2024 rankings

.tftable th {font-size:12px;background-color:#acc8cc;border-width: 1px;padding: 8px;border-style: solid;border-color: #729ea5;text-align:left;}.tftable tr {background-color:#d4e3e5;}.tftable td {font-size:12px;border-width: 1px;padding: 8px;border-style: solid;border-color: #729ea5;}.tftable tr:hover {background -color:#ffffff;}]]> School Rank & Salary & Bonus Placement Rate* Median GMAT Admission Rate Median GPA 1. Stanford $209,680 82.8% 8.4% 740 3.8 2 . Pennsylvania (Wharton) $201,296 94.2% 24.8% 740 3.7 3. Chicago (Booth) $204,197 95.0% 32.6% 730 3.6 3. Northwestern (Kellogg) $199,888 94.8% 33.3% 740 3.7 5. MIT (Sloan) $196,246 90.8% 17.7% 730 3.7 6. Harvard $193,201 84 0.2% 13.2% 740 3 .8 7. NYU (Stern) $201,727 94.0% 31.4% 730 3.6 7. UC-Berkeley (Haas) $188,343 90.8% 23.0% 740 3.7 7. Yale 192 $356 90.8% 32.9% 720 3.7 10. Dartmouth (Tuck) $202.17 1 94.6% 40.1% 730 3.5 10. Virginia (Darden) $201,691 95.6% 39.4% 710 3.6 * Employment rate three months after graduation

