David Cameron lays UK foundation for continued arms sales to Israel | foreign policy





David Cameron is set to explain Britain's reasons for continuing to export arms to Israel on Tuesday, as ministers face ongoing pressure to release formal legal advice on the trade.

The Foreign Secretary will discuss the Middle East crisis with his visiting US counterpart Antony Blinken, where he is also expected to provide an update on Britain's arms export regime.

Downing Street said it had no plans to issue legal advice but wanted to be transparent about its decision to continue arms exports during the Gaza conflict.

We are clearly aware of the interest in these issues and will always strive to be transparent about our decisions on these matters, respecting our long-standing practice of not publishing legal advice on these matters, the Prime Minister's official spokesperson said.

Rishi Sunak has come under increasing pressure from senior Tory lawmakers, including his veteran colleague Nicholas Soames and Alicia Kearns, chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, to halt arms exports in light of the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. there is.

The call follows an attack that left seven aid workers dead, including three Britons who worked for food charity World Central Kitchen.

Keir Starmer is also facing pressure to reverse a moratorium on arms sales after a call for the government to consider immediate action from London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar; There is also Margaret Beckett, a Labor lawmaker who served as foreign secretary under Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The UK's arms export regime will ban the supply of arms to Israel if there is a clear risk that the items could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law. British companies provide about 0.02% of Israel's total arms imports.

No 10 spokesmen insisted the government was fully united on the conflict despite claims of a cabinet split, while Sir Cameron has taken a more aggressive approach to criticism of Israel than some of his colleagues.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden suggested some might be a bit excited about the opportunity to criticize Israel, but the No 10 deputy prime minister rejected the idea he was referring to Cameron.

Sunak's close ally Mel Stride said on Monday that Israel adheres to the rule of law, but echoed the Foreign Secretary's comments and emphasized that Britain's support for Israel is not unconditional.

The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions said: We have made it clear that we do not expect Israel to do what happened to the aid workers and that we are appalled by what has happened there.

Israel has withdrawn its troops from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis but may continue its attacks on Hamas' last stronghold in Rafah despite international calls for restraint from Britain and the United States.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled to Rafah after six months of civil war, sparked by the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7. Large-scale attacks are likely to lead to high death tolls.

Cameron will also use his trip to warn that the United States is putting Western security at risk by withholding a new aid package for Ukraine, and to meet key figures across Congress to push to lift the block on $60 billion ($47 billion) in additional funding. will demand it.

Video showing destruction of Khan Younis following Israeli withdrawal

He is scheduled to meet with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and hopes to meet House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose colleagues have opposed his vote on aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine's successes and failures [Vladimir] Cameron said before the trip that Putin was very important to the security of the United States and Europe.

This will show that borders matter, that invasion does not help, and that countries like Ukraine are free to choose their own future.

The alternative would only encourage President Putin to make further attempts to redraw Europe's borders by force, and this would be a clear message from Beijing, Tehran and North Korea.

Britain announced an additional $2.5 billion in aid earlier this year to help Ukraine fight Russian aggression, and the EU has pledged an additional $43 billion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would lose the war if Congress did not pass a military aid package. If Ukraine loses the war, other countries will also be attacked, he said.

