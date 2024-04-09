Cameron meets Trump to urge US Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine | Russia-Ukraine War





British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will urge the US Congress to pass an aid plan for Ukraine after meeting Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

The meeting kicked off a visit by Cameron to the United States during which he met Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Tuesday.

Over dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, the two discussed the upcoming US and UK elections, policy issues specific to Brexit, the need for NATO countries to address their defense spending needs and an end to the massacres in Ukraine, the Trump campaign said. in a report.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Blinken in Washington, Cameron said the dinner was in line with previous precedent of government ministers meeting with opposition politicians, but declined to say what they were about. had specifically discussed.

(We) discussed a range of important geopolitical issues, Cameron said.

Funding appeals for Ukraine

Blinken reiterated his long-standing calls for lawmakers to release the aid that President Joe Biden has demanded for months, while Cameron said he would make the same arguments in meetings on Capitol Hill as a major friend of the United States.

“I come here with no intention of lecturing anyone or telling anyone what to do or obstructing the political and other processes in the United States,” he said.

I come here as a great friend and believer in this country and convinced that it is deeply in your interest, in your security, and in your future and that of your partners, to release this money and let it pass.

President Biden's supplemental budget request to Congress is urgent and imperative since the House is now back in session, Blinken said. We hope that this measure will be submitted to the House and voted on as quickly as possible.

Cameron said he would meet with President Mike Johnson, the top Republican in the US House of Representatives, and urge him to pass a $60 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which has been blocked for years. months in the House.

Ukraine's success and Putin's failure are vital to American and European security, Cameron said in a statement, saying it was important to demonstrate to Russian President Vladimir Putin that aggression does not pay.

The alternative would only embolden Putin in further attempts to redraw European borders by force, and would be heard clearly in Beijing, Tehran and North Korea, added Cameron, who was British prime minister from 2010 to 2016.

He is scheduled to meet with congressional leaders from the Republican and Democratic parties.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that his country would lose its war against Russia if the US Congress did not approve the stalled package.

Britain has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022, but Cameron will emphasize that it is the United States that forms the cornerstone of the ark, as its pace and scale of support to Ukraine are unmatched.

Trump remains a highly influential figure within the Republican Party and could play a role in persuading hard-liners in the Republican-controlled House to unblock the Ukraine aid package.

During his trip, Cameron will also stress the importance of increasing economic pressure on Russia and providing Ukraine with the military and humanitarian support it needs to stay the course this year and go on the offensive in 2025, added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More than $184 billion has already been committed to Ukraine by European countries, including more than $15 billion from the United Kingdom.

UK position on arms sales to Israel unchanged

Cameron is also expected to discuss sea routes for aid to Gaza in the context of Israel's war on the Palestinian territory and push for a full and transparent investigation into the totally unacceptable deaths of seven aid workers, including three Britons, from the US-based food charity. Central kitchen.

Since last week's deadly strike, the British government has faced calls to suspend arms exports to Israel.

But Cameron said on Tuesday that Britain's position on arms sales to Israel remained unchanged after the latest assessment of the government's legal advice.

The latest assessment leaves our position on export licensing unchanged. This is in line with the advice I and other ministers have received, Cameron said.

And as always, we will keep the situation under review.

