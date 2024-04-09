Scientists have discovered which fruits and vegetables contain the most persistent chemicals.





Sign up for our free health checkup emails to receive a health analysis for the week. Get Free Health Checkup Email

Toxins known as forever chemicals have been found in common fruits, vegetables and spices in the UK, with tests revealing the worst of the harmful substances.

The news raised alarm among activists about the potential impact on public health.

PFA chemicals, used in some pesticides, will be identified in a variety of foods in 2022, according to recent government testing results.

Fruit bowl with grapes, oranges, apples bananas and kiwi (PA archive)

PFAs, called forever chemicals because they can take centuries to break down in the environment, can accumulate in the bodies of living organisms and have been linked to serious health conditions.

More than 3,300 food and drink samples available in UK supply chains in 2022 were tested for residues of around 401 different pesticides, according to a report by the Environment Department's Advisory Committee on Pesticide Residues (PRiF).

Pesticide Action Network UK (Pan UK), which analyzed the test results, found that strawberries were the worst, with 95% of 120 tested samples containing PFA pesticides.

This was followed by 61% of 109 grape samples tested, 56% of 121 cherry samples, 42% of 96 spinach samples, and 38% of 96 tomato samples.

Meanwhile, peaches, cucumbers, apricots and beans all had at least 15% of their samples containing PFA, the analysis showed.

Strawberries are the worst pest with 95% of 120 tested samples containing PFA pesticides (PA Archives).

According to the PLiF report, 56.4% of the samples tested contained residues of the pesticide being tested, but this was below the maximum residue level (MRL) allowed by law in food.

Meanwhile, 1.8% of samples contained pesticide residues above this legal level.

The report said the UK's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) carries out a risk assessment of all pesticide residues found in its testing program and takes further action if a risk to health is identified.

He said it is useful to note that even when food contains residues above the MRL, the HSE finds little potential risk to the health of people who eat it.

However, Pan UK said MRLs do not guarantee that the amount of pesticides found in food is safe and do not take into account potential PFA exposure routes such as plastic food packaging, drinking water and a wide range of household products.

Pan UK's Nick Mole said: Given the growing evidence that PFAs are linked to serious diseases such as cancer, there is no choice for UK consumers but to consume these chemicals, and some of them may It is very concerning that it can remain in the body. The body lasts long into the future.

We urgently need to develop a better understanding of the health risks associated with consuming these timeless chemicals and do everything we can to keep them out of the food chain.

Pan UK is calling on the government to ban 25 PFA pesticides currently used in the UK, six of which are classified as very dangerous.

The organization said ministers should also increase support to help farmers end their reliance on chemicals and adopt safer and more sustainable alternatives.

Spinach was found to have the second highest percentage (Getty)

Mr Mole said: The UK government's much-delayed plans to limit the negative effects of PFAs focus only on industrial chemicals and completely ignore pesticides.

PFA pesticides are completely unnecessary for growing food and are easily avoidable sources of PFA contamination.

Eliminating this would be a huge win for consumers, farmers and the environment.

Dr Shubhi Sharma, of the Chem Trust, which campaigns to protect humans and animals from harmful chemicals, said: “PFAs are a group of completely man-made chemicals that did not exist on Earth 100 years ago and are now contaminating every nook and cranny.

No one consented to being exposed to these harmful chemicals, we had no choice to opt out, and now we must live with this toxic legacy for decades to come.

The least we can do is to stop adding to this toxic burden by banning the use of PFAs as a group.

The Department for the Environment and the HSE have been contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/forever-pfa-chemicals-toxins-strawberries-b2525404.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos