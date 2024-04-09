What are we expecting from Japanese Prime Minister Kishida's visit to the United States? A major breakthrough in defense ties





TOKYO (AP) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making an official visit to the United States this week. He will hold a summit with President Joe Biden aimed at significantly improving their defense alliance.

He will also attend the first-ever summit of U.S., Japanese and Philippine leaders in Washington to show cooperation in the face of an increasingly assertive China.

The Associated Press explains the importance of Kishida's visit and the two summits.

WHAT DOES KISHIDA WANT TO GET?

The biggest event of the week-long trip will be his summit with Biden on Wednesday. Kishida hopes to further strengthen the alliance as China's influence grows in the Indo-Pacific.

Kishida is also speaking to the American public to highlight Japan's contribution to the American economy and ensure stable relations, regardless of who wins the U.S. presidential election later this year.

Kishida, who has pushed sweeping changes to strengthen Japan's defense capabilities since taking office in 2021, will emphasize that Japan and the United States are now global partners working to maintain a rules-based international order, and that Japan is ready to take on a greater international role. on security, economics and space to help Washington.

Expanding cooperation on weapons equipment and technology between the two countries and other like-minded partners is also very important, Kishida told select media including AP on Friday.

Kishida, stung by a corruption scandal, needs a successful visit to the United States to shore up low support rates at home.

WHAT IS A STATE VISIT?

As a state guest, Kishida will be welcomed at a White House arrival ceremony on the South Lawn, a formal state dinner and other official events. He is Biden's fifth state guest, who also hosted the leaders of India, Australia, South Korea and France, highlighting the Americas' emphasis on security partnerships Indo-Pacific.

Kishida is the first Japanese leader to make a state visit since Shinzo Abe in 2015. Abe made a major revision to the interpretation of Japan's pacifist Constitution, allowing its principle of self-defense only to also cover its ally, United States.

WHY DEFENSE?

Defense is at the top of the agenda due to growing concerns about threats from China, North Korea and Russia. Chinese coast guard ships regularly approach disputed islands in the Japanese-controlled East China Sea near Taiwan. Beijing says Taiwan is part of its territory and will be controlled by force if necessary.

There are also concerns about North Korean nuclear and missile threats and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kishida warned that war in Europe could lead to conflict in East Asia, suggesting that a lax attitude toward Russia emboldens China.

While maintaining the Japan-U.S. alliance as the cornerstone, we believe it is important to cooperate with like-minded countries, including the Philippines, Kishida said.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN ISSUES OF THE SUMMITS?

Biden and Kishida are expected to agree on a plan to modernize their military command structures so they can better operate together. America stations 50,000 troops in Japan. The Japan Self-Defense Force is preparing to restructure to have a unified command of land, air and naval forces by March 2025.

New cooperation initiatives with the defense industry are also expected, including the co-production of weapons, possibly a new missile, as well as the repair and maintenance of US warships and other equipment in Japan for assist U.S. operations in the Western Pacific.

Japan's possible participation in a security partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia to develop and share advanced military capabilities, including artificial intelligence, electronic warfare and hypersonics, could also be considered.

Kishida and Biden are also expected to confirm Japan's participation in NASA's Artemis lunar program and its contribution to a lunar rover developed by Toyota Motor Corp. and the inclusion of a Japanese astronaut. The rover, which costs about $2 billion, is the most expensive contribution to the mission by a non-U.S. partner to date, a U.S. official said.

WHAT IS THE OBJECTIVE OF JAPAN’S DEFENSE?

Since adopting a broader national security strategy in 2022, the Kishida government has taken bold steps to accelerate Japan's military buildup. He hopes to show that Tokyo is capable of increasing security cooperation with the United States. Kishida has pledged to double defense spending and strengthen deterrence against China, which Japan views as a major threat to its security.

Japan, which is working to acquire what it calls a counterattack capability, has purchased 400 U.S. long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles. After banning almost all arms transfers, the country has relaxed its export guidelines twice in recent months, allowing the sale of deadly weapons to countries for which they were licensed and the sale abroad of a combat aircraft co-developed with the United Kingdom and Italy. These changes allowed Japan to ship Japanese-made PAC-3 missiles to the United States to replace those supplied by Washington to Ukraine.

AND THE SUMMIT WITH THE PHILIPPINES?

The first-ever trilateral summit between Biden, Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. comes as the Philippines faces escalating maritime tensions with China over their disputed claims to the South China Sea.

Biden wants to show that the three maritime democracies are united in the face of aggressive Chinese action against the Philippine Coast Guard and their supply ships off the controversial Second Thomas Reef in the South China Sea, according to a senior official. Biden administration.

Japan has sold coastal radars to the Philippines and is negotiating a defense deal that would allow their troops to visit each other for joint military exercises.

The trilateral meeting comes eight months after Biden held a meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David.

Cooperation between our three countries is extremely important to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and to defending a free and open international order based on the rules of law, Kishida said Monday before leaving for Washington.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN NORTH CAROLINA?

Kishida also wants to highlight Japan's economic contribution to the United States. Uncertainty is growing in Tokyo over the U.S. election, reflected by questions about what would happen if former President Donald Trump wins, even as experts say there is bipartisan consensus on a U.S.-Japan alliance stronger.

Kishida will meet with business leaders and tour Toyota's electric vehicle battery plant under construction for a planned 2025 launch, as well as Honda's business jet subsidiary in North Carolina. He will also meet with students from North Carolina State University on Friday.

In his speech to Congress on Thursday, Kishida said he plans to convey what Japan and the United States want to pass on to future generations and what we must do for them.

