



The Innovate UK Launchpad program supports clusters of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the most innovative companies to commercialize their ideas and contribute to local economic growth.

Each Launchpad has been developed in partnership with local leadership to strengthen innovation in targeted clusters across the UK.

Eight Innovate UK Launchpads have been announced for October 2023, and today's announcement marks the first investment round, giving each cluster an equal share of 16 million.

These investments will help grow innovative businesses in the following eight clusters:

Net Zero Industry Launchpad

Located in south-west Wales, the Launchpad is committed to pursuing sustainable solutions to net zero industrial emissions.

Funding was initially provided to six projects advancing sustainable technologies, including:

Green hydrogen modular solar power generation floating wind power technology digital technology launch pad

Located in the North East of England, this launchpad will be at the forefront of digital technologies applied to fast-growing emerging markets.

Proposals for funding were received for 13 projects.

Eight of the companies were focused on making significant advances in artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning.

Health Tech Launchpad

This West Yorkshire-based launchpad is dedicated to pioneering technological innovations that will improve healthcare outcomes.

Four of the ten funded projects focus on the use of AI and data in healthcare.

AgriTech & FoodTech Launchpad

Located in the East of England, the Launchpad will revolutionize agricultural and food technology and drive innovation in food production and sustainability.

The 12 projects being funded cover the whole of the sector, including:

Improve crop yields and nutritional value Automate harvesting Produce food and beverages with enhanced health benefits Marine and Maritime Launchpad

Located in the Great South West, this launchpad will support initiatives in the marine and maritime industry, driving growth and sustainability in the sector.

Funding was provided to 12 projects across clean oceans, maritime autonomy, and digital ocean technologies, with a focus on water quality and monitoring, and unmanned surface vessels.

The goal of all projects is to make our oceans safer and support the transition to a net-zero ocean economy.

Bio-based Manufacturing Launchpad

Located in Scotland, this launchpad will drive innovation in bio-based manufacturing and promote sustainable production methods.

Funding was provided to 13 projects covering a wide range of innovations, including:

Feedstock Sustainable Peat-Free Growing Media Seaweed Processing Wastewater Treatment Screening Immersive and Creative Industries Launchpad

The Launchpad, based in Coventry and Warwickshire in the West Midlands, has funded 13 projects with companies developing technology for creative industries and industry immersive applications.

Innovate UK will deliver this launchpad in partnership with the Arts and Humanities Research Council, which supports universities at the heart of this cluster.

Life and Health Sciences Launchpad

Located in Northern Ireland, Launchpad is dedicated to the advancement of healthcare solutions and innovation in healthcare.

Funding was initially provided to 14 projects across the fields of digital health, biotechnology therapeutics and diagnostics, and medical technology.

As part of the investment, Innovate UK funded cluster management in each of the eight Launchpad areas.

Regional Cluster Managers work with stakeholders to convene local innovators, provide networking activities and help SMEs benefit from all available support.

This includes attracting the internal investment needed to support the growth and expansion of innovation within the cluster.

Successful 2022 Pilot

Innovate UK Launchpads will be successfully piloted in 2022, with $15 million of funding shared between clusters in the Tees Valley and Liverpool City regions.

Additionally, in the Spring 2024 Budget, the UK Government announced $5 million for an agri-food launch pad in mid-north Wales, with first applications opening soon.

Supporting ideas that grow local economies

Minister for Science, Innovation and Research Andrew Griffith said:

Innovators across the UK can achieve breakthroughs with support, with an initial $16 million in Launchpads funding helping more than 100 small and medium-sized businesses turn the seeds of ideas into potentially pioneering discoveries.

From agritech in the East of England to sustainable manufacturing in Scotland, to advancing Net Zero in Wales and new efforts to revitalize a thriving life sciences sector in Northern Ireland, we are working to grow our local economy and make all of us better. We support ideas that can help you live a healthy life.

Committed to supporting regional growth

Indro Mukerjee, CEO of Innovate UK, said:

Innovate UK, the UK's innovation agency, is committed to supporting regional growth and fostering technology clusters across the UK.

Our Launchpad will help attract private sector R&D investment to innovation clusters, grow local economies and deliver social and economic benefits to local communities.

Today we're excited to announce details about a new project to help small and medium-sized businesses benefit from Launchpad support.

More information about Innovate UK Launchpads

Find information, updates and announcements about the Innovate UK Launchpad.

Find a wider range of support opportunities on the Innovation Hub website.

Pilot Launchpads Tees Valley Pilot

Tees Valley has been selected as the location for the Net Zero Launchpad, with an initial focus on offshore wind, hydrogen production, distribution and use, and carbon capture, use and storage within the Net Zero theme.

Liverpool City Regional Pilot

The pilot focused on manufacturing sectors with digital technologies and net zero outcomes, building on regional economic strengths, research and development assets and strategic priorities.

Top image: Source: Olena Lishchyshyna, iStock, Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ukri.org/news/business-led-schemes-set-to-boost-growth-all-over-the-uk/

